What is the name of Will Arnett’s F1 podcast? Where to listen and more explored

Will Arnett will soon be featured with Red Bull's reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo during the F1 Canadian GP as the duo will host The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett, live coverage of the Formula 1 race. However, it won't be the first time since Arnett will do something close to the world of racing and Formula 1.

Lately, there have been many Formula 1 podcasts getting popular where experts talk about the prospects of drivers and teams, and one such is Will Arnett's F1 podcast, called Fast & Loose: F1. Users can listen to the podcast on various platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Wondery.

Other than being a Formula 1 podcast, Will Arnett's way of presentation sets it quite apart from many other podcasts that one can listen to. It includes his expert commentary on the sport with some of the most hilarious and humor-filled outtakes. At the same time, there's quite an analysis of all of the races that take place during the season.

Each race weekend is followed by a preview and then a post-race review and analysis that is filled with many aspects of the sport that one might not think of.

Daniel Ricciardo excited to collab with Will Arnett at the F1 Canadian GP

As mentioned, Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will be coming together at the Canadian Grand Prix to host a different telecast of the live race with their insights. This will be quite interesting for fans as the Australian is one of the most liked drivers on the grid and Arnett is known for his F1 podcast.

Ricciardo mentioned the excitement he has for the event as he said,

"This is going to be a hoot! As you'd expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we're hoping it just feels like you're watching F1 with your mates."

"We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!"

There will be two further editions of this telecast that will run in America, first during the US Grand Prix in October, and then the Las Vegas GP, which will be held in November. It would be quite an exciting venture for the fans who are trying to experience Formula 1 in a completely new way.

