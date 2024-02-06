What is the new 2024 F1 Sprint format? Everything you need to know

The FIA and F1 teams have agreed on a brand new sprint race format that will be implemented in the 2024 F1 season.

A commission meeting was recently held on Monday, February 5, 2024, between the teams and the FIA in the FOM offices. The two main topics of discussion in this meeting were the 2024 sprint race format, DRS activation, and power unit allocation.

According to an official media statement released by the FIA, the updated sprint race weekend schedule for 2024 will be as follows:

Friday - Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying Saturday - Sprint Race and Grand Prix Qualifying Sunday - Grand Prix

The official statement reads:

"Following previous support by the F1 Commission for an update to the Sprint weekend there was agreement for a re-ordering of the sessions during the Sprint weekend with Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying taking place on Friday, the Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The regulatory refinements for these changes will be presented to the World Motorsport Council (WMSC) on February 28."

When sprint races were first introduced in F1, the regular qualifying session determined the grid for the sprint race, and the final results of the sprint race determined the grid for the main race.

In 2023, the FIA added a new sprint shootout session to make the sprint race completely separate from the Grand Prix. The new format was practice and main race qualifying on Friday, sprint shootout and sprint race on Saturday, and main race on Sunday.

However, the sprint shootout and main race qualifying sessions have switched places for 2024.

Six sprint races were held across the world for the 2024 F1 season

Back in December 2023, F1 announced which circuits would be hosting sprint races in the 2024 season. The Chinese and Miami Grand Prix will be the new circuits to host the sprint race formats. On the other hand, Azerbaijan and the Belgian Grand Prix will not be hosting sprint races this season.

Below is the schedule for the 2024 sprint races:

April 19-21 – Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai May 3-5 – Miami Grand Prix, Miami June 28-30 – Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg October 18-20 – US Grand Prix, Austin November 1-3 – Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo November 29-December 1 – Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

Ever since 2021, sprint races have given a unique twist to the main Grand Prix, with lots of on-track action in a short amount of time. Since points are attached to sprint races, they hold some importance among teams and drivers as well.