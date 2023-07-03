What is the one question that drives Red Bull boss Christian Horner 'nuts' after every race? 

Red Bull F1 Team Principal Christian Horner claimed that there is one question currently that drives him 'nuts' despite the team's dominance in the sport.

The Austrian team registered their ninth straight win of the season in as many completed races and also their tenth straight in the sport. Max Verstappen dominated the entire weekend as he topped the timing charts in every single session and his teammate Sergio Perez also got a P2 and P3 in the Sprint and main race respectively.

But during his post-race interview with Sky Sports, Horner said one question that annoys him is if they can win every single race in 2023. He said:

“So it drives me nuts when you ask those questions. We can only take it one race at a time. I mean, can we? Yes. Will we? Who knows? I mean, reliability, weather – Silverstone next weekend is going to be epic. It’s going to be fantastic there but who knows what obstacles there could be.”

"We saw what happened there last year. It’s a race we haven’t won since Mark [Webber] back in 2012. So that’s a big race for us on this calendar.”

Red Bull team boss analyzes yet another dominant win by Max Verstappen

Christian Horner stated that it was a 'fantastic' day for the team and praised Max Verstappen for continuing his 'exceptional' run of form.

As per F1.com, the Red Bull team boss said:

“It has been an incredible day for the team today and a fantastic weekend. Max is obviously in exceptional form, taking qualifying, the Sprint race, and now the Grand Prix is just sensational. Obviously, we took a different strategy from that of our competitors, meaning he had to make the overtakes on track which led to some fantastic watching and a stunning weekend for him."

It will be interesting to see if any team gets closer to Red Bull in Silverstone this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes