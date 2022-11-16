What really happened at 2022 F1 Monaco GP? Fans think Max Verstappen got back at Sergio Perez for this reason

Teammates at Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been known to get along reasonably well since their alliance at the Milton Keynes-based racing outfit. Perez, who played a crucial role on several occasions in Verstappen's title challenge last year, has taken up support duties for the Dutchman in 2022 as well.

Often touted as arguably the most cohesive driver combination that Red Bull Racing has had over its tenure in the sport, the team has successfully achieved its goals for 2022. Having missed out on the constructors' championship last year, the current season saw the Austrian team clinch both titles with relative ease.

Chinks in Red Bull Racing's armor, however, have begun to show after last weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix. Going back to the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, Sergio Perez crashed out of qualifying after setting the fastest lap of the session, causing a red flag. Several other drivers on faster laps behind him were forced to abandon their efforts as a result, with Max Verstappen being one of them. Perez was suspected of crashing on purpose as a result.

In a later analysis of the crash at the Portier corner of the street circuit, Perez was touted as being too trigger-happy with the throttle, allowing his car to over-rotate purposely to cause a red flag during the session. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was also seen crashing into the Mexican's Red Bull as he blocked the majority of the track.

While it is nearly impossible to prove Perez's foul towards his teammate in Monaco, the situation surrounding the weekend certainly paints a specific picture. The Mexican also received a 3-year contract extension with the team after his win in Monaco, while Max Verstappen's father Jos released a statement on how his son's race should have been handled better by the team.

Did Max Verstappen get back at Sergio Perez in Brazil?

While there is no official word from either the drivers or the team, it is fairly clear to the spectator that Max Verstappen got back at Sergio Perez for crashing during qualifying in Monaco, robbing the former of his lap time. Perez went on to win the historic race after his crash on Saturday, leading to even more tension between the duo.

Perez also reacted to what seemed to be retaliation from Verstappen after getting out of his car in Brazil and said:

"After all I've done for him, it's a bit disappointing to be honest. I am really surprised."

Watch Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez try and work together as teammates once again during this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP.

