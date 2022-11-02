"What is the record for most wins for one team in a season?" - Helmut Marko after Red Bull's dominant run in 2022

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko is hungry for more success as he enquired after the Mexican GP about the record for most wins by a team in a season.

Red Bull have been the dominant team this season, winning 16 of 20 races, with double world champion Max Verstappen winning 14 of them. Talking to Servus TV, Marko enquired if Red Bull are in with a shot to score the most wins by a team in a season. He said:

"What is the record for most wins for one team in a season? We will be close to that too, or have we already broken that record? We also want to win the last two races. Our chance of that, also in terms of reliability, is not bad. We also believe that Brazil suits us better than Mexico."

Talking about the records, even if Red Bull win the last two races, they will only have 18 wins, one short of Mercedes' record.

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Thank you for an amazing week Adios MexicoThank you for an amazing week Adios Mexico 🇲🇽 Thank you for an amazing week 😍 https://t.co/wkY0LppH2m

Regarding the race at the Mexican GP, the Red Bull advisor said that there were some concerns because of the altitude, but they got alleviated during the race. He said:

"There were some concerns about the high elevation of the circuit, which made downforce a less important issue. That's why Mercedes was so strong here. But in the end, it was decisive that our tire strategy was better."

Marko continued:

"We held up well on the soft tyres, and the medium tyres didn't cause any problems after that. At the start of the race, it was a bit difficult to escape Hamilton's slipstream, but we succeeded. After that Max has sovereignly controlled the race again. There were no problems, all temperatures were in the right window."

Verstappen (416) leads his second-placed teammate Sergio Perez (280), with just two races to go.

"Both drivers were impeccable" - Red Bull boss

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was very happy with the way the Mexican GP unfolded for the team. He said that both Verstappen and Perez were 'impeccable' all weekend, with the latter finishing behind his teammate and second-placed Lewis Hamilton.

Horner said:

"Both drivers were impeccable today, and we got our strategy absolutely right. The soft and medium tyres were definitely the quickest. After both drivers’ first pitstop, we saw that the tyres were in really good shape so it was a no brainer to put on the mediums."

He continued:

"Checo had a little bit of trouble with his pitstop, but his recovery was phenomenal and to see both drivers on the podium is incredible. We are pleased we got it right today and of course, Max was truly remarkable."

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing



Wrapping up another memorable 🗣 "Max is racing to another level, he’s raised the bar so high all season and to break the record with 14 race wins is extraordinary."Wrapping up another memorable #MexicoGP weekend 🗣 "Max is racing to another level, he’s raised the bar so high all season and to break the record with 14 race wins is extraordinary."Wrapping up another memorable #MexicoGP weekend 🇲🇽💬

Max Verstappen broke the record for most wins in a season by winning the Mexican GP. The Dutchman now also has the most points haul by a driver in a season, beating the previous record of Hamilton (413) set three years ago.

