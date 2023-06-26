What is Ryan Reynolds’ net worth? Exploring the income of Alpine F1’s newest investor

Hollywood Superstar Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry thanks to his work in Marvel's Deadpool, where he played the titular anti-hero.

The two Deadpool movies were critical and commercial successes, with Deadpool grossing more than $780 million (£627 million) worldwide, while Deadpool 2 took more than $688 million (£553 million). Through the success of his Deadpool franchise, the Canadian actor started to branch out into the world of finance and investments.

In 2018, he invested in Aviation American Gin and helped the brand gain worldwide fame. In 2020, the company was sold to Diageo for over $600 million, with Reynolds getting an upfront payment of over $300 million.

As per the Evening Standard, Ryan Reynolds bought a small share in the telephone company Mint Mobile in December 2019.

T-Mobile purchased Mint in March 2023 as part of a deal that was initially valued at $1.35 billion (£1 billion). According to Celebritynetworth, Ryan Reynolds boasts a net worth of $350 million (£281 million).

Ryan Reynolds buys a stake in the Alpine F1 team

The 'Red Notice' star, along with his business partner and actor Rob McElhenney, became a part of an Investment Group that took a stake in the Alpine F1 team and invested around $200 million.

As per F1.com, The Investor Group, formed of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, has acquired a 24% stake in the F1 team, placing their value, say, at around €900m.

Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi spoke of the new partnership and said:

“This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with a strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term."

He continued:

“Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”

Renault Group CEO Luza de Meo also added:

“Over the past two years, we have re-ignited Alpine, capitalising on its iconic A110 sports coupe, boosting it by entering Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender. This partnership will accelerate Alpine F1 development by diversifying revenue drivers and increasing brand value.”

It will be fascinating to see if this investment also turns out to be a profitable venture for Ryan Reynolds and his company.

