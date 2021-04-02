What's happening to him is awful to watch: Damon Hill on Sebastian Vettel

It never rains but it pours for Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1. On the back of another horrendous weekend, this time in a new team, Formula 1 pundits have not been shy about taking a jibe at Sebastian Vettel and his plight in Formula 1.

Like many others, former Formula 1 champion Damon Hill weighed in on Sebastian Vettel's situation in Formula 1 after the Bahrain Grand Prix on the F1 Nation podcast.

"It’s like watching that Mexican game at the party, the pinata. He is getting beaten to a pulp." Damon Hill said.

German lessons, hairstyles, and beautiful eyes... 👀



Lance vs. Seb is the gift that keeps on giving. 💚#IAMF1 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 1, 2021

“What’s happening to him is awful to watch. I do feel something has got to shift in his psychological constellation. He needs to see a mystic and go and have some sort of evil spirit removed from him. He’s done something wrong to deserve this."

Sebastian Vettel has all the ability to race Hamilton and Verstappen: Damon Hill

Last night was a battle. The first of many to come this season. But we’re up for the fight. 👊



Recap an eventful opening race of the #F1 season for @lance_stroll and #SV5. ⬇️ #BahrainGP — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 29, 2021

Further elaborating on his point, Damon Hill said, "I think there is some sort of psychological balance tipping point thing. And I think that if you feel on your heels if you feel a little bit tentative about anything. It’s like a rugby tackle, you cannot go in half-baked."

“And he’s feeling like that the punishment he’s been getting. And the bruising he’s been getting has been worrying him. I’m afraid it just gets worse, it has to be a kinda jettisoning of all those bad, negative feelings. Once he’s done that, he’s got all the ability in the world. He could race at the front with Lewis and with Max."

Sebastian Vettel's sudden fall from grace has been a mystery to everyone. It wasn't too long ago that he was a legitimate title contender at Ferrari in 2018. But if you look at him now and his performances it's hard to associate his recent performances with what he has managed to do throughout his career.

Although it is still just the first race of the season with Aston Martin and he was the victim of the circumstances, if Sebastian Vettel is unable to pull himself out of this rut this season then Aston Martin could be looking at a possible replacement for their star driver.