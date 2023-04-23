What is a sausage kerb in F1? Exploring the functions and more

Kerbs are an important part of any race track. They have different specifications, by design or size, based on the role they play. Their primary role is to ensure the safety of the drivers by slowing them down in fast-speed corners.

To prevent drivers from crossing the track limits and technically going out of bounds, the FIA introduced sausage kerbs in Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3.

These kerbs, which are generally yellow in color, get their name due to their resemblance to sausages and aren’t placed at all corners of the tracks. They are added to chicanes to stop drivers from cutting corners or breaking track limits.

With these kerbs being placed in fast corners and shaped like little ramps, they end up being quite dangerous to the drivers. It was one of those kerbs that resulted in the iconic crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021, which ended with the latter flying and landing on top of the Mercedes.

What have various F1 drivers said about sausage kerbs?

Formula 1 drivers have been almost unanimous in their dislike for the sausage kerbs.

In 2022, McLaren's Lando Norris called on the FIA to remove sausage kerbs in a column in the Daily Telegraph. He said:

"These things are always more complex than they seem but there is one thing I am concerned about: sausage kerbs. I have been critical of raised kerbs in the past, but I think it is time we acted on these warnings and removed them from our sport."

He added:

"With Formula One cars running lower to the ground than ever, and stiffer than ever, we need to act because when these cars hit these kerbs, you do not ride them. You can be launched into the air. Cars can pop up, do big wheelies and then slam back down again, which can be very painful on the back."

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas also urged F1 to do away with sausage kerbs after cars were sent flying at the British GP last year. He said (via gpfans):

"I hope so [F1 removes the sausage kerbs], track limits are track limits and they don’t need to be made with sausage kerbs. It is the white line and it works in other places so I don’t really see the point of them."

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen also highlighted how the kerbs are particularly "harder" to deal with thanks to the modern F1 car being closer to the ground than before. He stated:

“The cars are lower and they’re also stiffer, so kerb riding is a little harder than it used to be with the old cars.”

