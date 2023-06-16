What has Sergio Perez learned from Max Verstappen as a driver? The Red Bull driver explains

Sergio Perez feels one of the major things that he could learn from Max Verstappen as his teammate is that he does not have bad weekends. The two have been teammates since the infamous 2021 F1 season.

Even in that season, Perez was thoroughly outclassed by Verstappen while battling for his first-ever title.

Since then, as Red Bull's competitive levels have improved in the last couple of years, Perez has had more opportunities to battle Verstappen on track. This season, after the first four races, both of the drivers had won two races each at the time. By all means, there was an inclination from the pundits to portray the Mexican as a possible title challenger for the Dutchman.

The last three races have somehow nipped that perception in the bud as Sergio Perez has been thoroughly outclassed and finds himself 53 points adrift of Max Verstappen.

Talking about their partnership in F1, the Mexican was asked by David Croft of Sky Sports what he would consider his main learnings as Verstappen's teammate. He replied:

"Well, I think he has been able to deliver when it matters – in Qualifying and he hasn't had a bad weekend at all this year. And I think it's what I need. I cannot afford to have any bad weekends anymore. I think I've had two or three bad weekends in the season, so I really have to get rid of those and keep the consistency high because I think it's something that Max has been really good and consistent throughout this period."

Sergio Perez looking forward to the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Sergio Perez

Looking ahead to the race in Canada, Sergio Perez is excited to get back on track this weekend. As quoted by RacingNews365, the driver had put in a lot of work in Milton Keynes and is now hoping to put it to use on the track.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the car this weekend. I have been in Milton Keynes since the Spanish GP, working hard with my team and we have put in a lot of good work and had some very constructive conversations. I know what I must do to get back to the form I am capable of and as a team, we know how to get the car into a window where I will perform best."

It will be interesting to see how the Mexican's weekend pans out as Verstappen aims to make it four wins in a row in Canada.

Poll : 0 votes