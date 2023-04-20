What is Sergio Perez’s net worth and what is his salary at Red Bull?

Sergio Perez joined the Red Bull F1 team at the start of the 2021 season when he impressed everyone in 2020 while fighting for his place in the sport.

Since then, he has been the perfect teammate for reigning two-time world champion Max Verstappen as he has helped the Dutch driver in certain situations and also pushed him in some races.

Interestingly, when Perez joined Red Bull in 2021, his reported salary was around $4 million which became $5 million in 2022. He then signed an extended contract with the team until the end of the 2024 season and also got a bump in his salary. The Dutchman reportedly earns around $8 million per season.

The "Mexican Minister of Defense" is worth a whopping $75 million. Throughout his career as a Formula One driver, Sergio Perez has had consistent support from the telecommunications companies Telcel, Telmex, and Claro as sponsors.

"I really think that Sergio Perez will stay at Red Bull" - Former F1 driver

Former McLaren driver Pedro de la Rosa mentioned that the Austrian team might stick with the Mexican at the end of his current contract. While appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, De la Rosa said:

"I really think that Checo will stay at Red Bull, or should stay because he's been getting stronger and stronger race-by-race since he joined Red Bull. He's proved that it's not easy to adapt to a big team or car, especially with this new Formula 1, and there are very few drivers that if you throw them into a new car or team, will just perform and adapt themselves to the car."

He continued:

"Most of the drivers need the car to adapt to them and I think Checo is an example of how he really managed to adapt the car to his driving style. These new modern cars are really complex, you have no testing and you need to play with what the engineers call 'the toys' which are the brake balance, brake migration, engine braking, and differential, so that is pretty complex."

"It's not only about springs and bars, so now that Checo is performing well but I also don't see Red Bull replacing him."

There have been many reports suggesting that the world champions might replace Sergio Perez in favor of Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 season. It will be fascinating to see whether Red Bull sticks with the Mexican or drops him for Ricciardo.

