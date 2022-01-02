What is a speed trap in F1?

The Speed Trap is one of the most crucial performance mechanisms in F1 to detect the speed of the cars on track. It is usually placed at the fastest point on the longest straight of any given circuit. The location might vary from track to track — it could be placed in the middle of the straight, or at the end of it.

Tracks like Baku, Hungaroring, or Spa, see speed traps in the middle of the longest straights. On these tracks, accurate top speed is expected mid-straight since by the end of the straight the battery has already lost a huge amount of power. On the other hand, tracks like Monza, Mexico, or Silverstone, see the traps at the end of the longest straights. These are tracks with straights much longer than others, and cars can carry a lot of their speed into the turn at the end.

F1 teams use data from the speed traps as a representation of the pace difference of the drivers on track. It also helps to understand and optimize the performance of each driver so the teams can indicate if the drivers need to push more in the laps.

The lap times are also an indication of track progression and tire performance, and are crucial in several strategy calls during the race.

List of some major F1 speed records

Being the fastest motorsport in the world, F1 boasts some incredible statistics and records when it comes to speed. Here, we look at some of them:

Lewis Hamilton recorded the fastest ever qualifying lap at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix, with an average speed of 264.363kmph (164.282 mph).

The fastest ever race was the 2003 Italian Grand Prix. Michael Schumacher aced the Monza circuit, completing the race with an average speed of 247.586 kmph (153.856 mph).

Valtteri Bottas clocked in at 378 kmph (234.89 mph) on the Baku City Circuit to record the fastest speed in qualifying history.

The Finn also holds the record for the fastest speed in a speed trap during a race. He was recorded traveling at 372.5kmph (231.48 mph) during the 2016 Mexican Grand Prix.

You can read more about the speed of F1, and some interesting trivia here.

