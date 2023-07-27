What time is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix? Exploring the schedule, how to watch, and more

F1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, as the historic track will host the final race before the summer break begins.

The 2023 F1 calendar has put Spa-Francorchamps in an unusual spot as it is set to host the final race in the first half of the season. Ardennes Forest will host a sprint race for the first time as the third sprint weekend of the season is here.

The weekend begins on Friday, July 28, and will host the only practice session followed by the qualifying race for the Grand Prix. The sprint session takes up Saturday's schedule, July 29, with the Sprint shootout followed by the Sprint race at 14:30 UTC (10:30 ET).

The green flag for the highly anticipated Belgian Grand Prix is set to drop at 13:00 UTC (09:00 ET), this Sunday, July 30. The race will be contested over 44 laps, with the drivers covering 308.052 Km.

Here is the weekend schedule for the Belgian Grand Prix, across different time zones.

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 7:30 4:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 8:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint Q 10:00 11:00 12:00 6:00 3:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 7:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 9:00 6:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

With the sprint format this weekend, teams will only get one practice session before heading to the qualifying round. With rain expected on Friday, teams will get little to no running time to set up their cars for the dry conditions expected on Sunday.

Pirelli has allocated C2(Hard), C3(Medium), and C4(Soft) tire compounds for the weekend. The long straights in Sector 1 and the high-medium speed corners in the Sector 2 of the 4.35 mile (7.004 Km) circuit will reward the cars with optimum aerodynamic efficiency.

Where to watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck.

India

Indian fans can watch the live stream of all the sessions on F1TV Pro.

Exploring the previous winners of the Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

Spa Francorchamps played host to the first Belgian GP in 1950 and has ever since remained a prominent event of the F1 calendar. Michael Schumacher has won this event six times, which is the record for most wins on the track.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (6) has bagged the most pole positions on the iconic circuite and has four race wins. Reigning champion Max Verstappen has won the Belgian Grand Prix during F1's last two visits to the track.

Last five Belgian GP winners

2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2018 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Verstappen and Red Bull are once again the favorites this weekend, coming off a record-breaking weekend in Hungary. The Dutchman will be aiming for his eighth consecutive win while, Red Bull hoping for their 13th successive victory.