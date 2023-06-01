What time is the Spanish Grand Prix in United States? All you need to know

The 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix is around the corner. It will take place on the outskirts of Barcelona, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. This is one of the most well-known tracks in Formula 1 and is the most familiar to drivers.

For several years, Catalonia has been the home for pre-season testing. This year, however, the sport did not hold any testing on the track. Hence, drivers and teams will come to the track with a completely clean slate.

Since the sport has been growing exponentially in the US, there will be many fans who will be curious to know the exact time at which the Spanish Grand Prix starts for them.

The first practice session of the race weekend will commence on Friday, June 2, at 7:30 am ET, followed by the second practice session at 11 am ET. On Saturday, the third and final practice session will start at 6:30 am ET, followed by the qualifying session at 10 am ET. Finally, the Spanish Grand Prix will commence on Sunday, June 4, at 9 am ET.

Of course, there are millions of other fans watching the sport from all around the globe as well. They too can know the exact time of the race by simply taking the time provided above and converting it to their time zone.

Fans in the United States can watch all the sessions unfolding on ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo, F1 TV, etc. There are loads of other sports channels that will also live broadcast the race.

Fernando Alonso feels the Spanish Grand Prix won't be his best race of the season

Despite finishing second in Monaco, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso feels that Red Bull will dominate the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Additionally, he also pointed out how other rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari will test their new upgrades and push forward, pressuring him.

Speaking in the drivers' press conference after the Monaco GP, he said:

“Yeah, it will be but I don't think that I will not put any pressure on my team or myself into next week. We saw today on race pace… yesterday was very close in qualifying but today in the race, we saw Red Bull again, very dominant. So we have to accept that things into next weekend will be maybe as we saw in any other race this year, where Red Bull is untouchable."

Aston Martin F1 updates @startonpole



This means that Fernando will have been participated in 33,33% of all F1 Grand Prix #SpanishGP will be the 1086th F1 race and also the 362nd race start for Fernando AlonsoThis means that Fernando will have been participated in 33,33% of all F1 Grand Prix #SpanishGP will be the 1086th F1 race and also the 362nd race start for Fernando AlonsoThis means that Fernando will have been participated in 33,33% of all F1 Grand Prix https://t.co/JXUhUgD3ee

Alonso added:

"And we have to see in a normal circuit, what is the package of Mercedes and the upgrades that Ferrari will bring apparently to Barcelona as well. So we have to have the feet on the ground and as I said in Miami, it’s going to be a few weekends in the year that we will just be seventh and eighth and we have to accept that and some others that we will fight for podiums. So I will not get into Barcelona, thinking that I will win, and disappoint anyone. We have to have the feet on the ground.”

Several fans, pundits, and even drivers are speculating that Red Bull will be victorious in the Spanish Grand Prix. However, only time will tell how the race in Barcelona will pan out.

Poll : 0 votes