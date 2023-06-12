What is the 'Wall of Champions' on the F1 Canadian GP track layout?

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which hosts the Canadian GP, is known for its fast, exciting, and punishing track layout. The track has been hosting races since 1978 and got its current name after Villeneuve passed away in 1982.

Apart from having a very unique scenery, as the track is based on an island in Monreal, it also has some iconic corners in the world of motorsport. However, no corner is more iconic at the track than the final corner, which exits into the 'Wall of Champions'.

Although the track has been hosting the Canadian GP since 1978, the 'Wall of Champions' only got famous in 1999 when three world champions crashed on the same wall in one weekend. It started with Damon Hill, the 1996 champion, who lost his Jordan and slammed the back end into the wall.

The second driver to be grazed by The Wall of Champions was Michael Schumacher, the 1994 and 1995 champion. The third driver was none other than the home hero and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

It would be interesting to see if any of the current drivers join the list to have crashed in the Wall of Champions in 2023 this weekend.

Red Bull advisor cautious of team's chance heading into the Canadian GP

Helmut Marko debunked the reports of Red Bull winning every single race this season and stated that they could face the challenge from other teams as early as the Canadian GP this weekend.

Marko said ahead of the Canadian GP, As per GPFans:

"It's not an exaggeration to say that we go into every race as favorites. However, you can't afford any bad luck. With 15 races still to go, anything can happen quickly. We could face challenges as early as next week in Montreal. The probability of realizing this dream only increases if both cars are capable of winning."

The Austrian team have won every race so far in 2023 with team principal Christian Horner emphasizing the hard work behind their feat in an interview with Autosport:

“We spent seven years trying to get back into a winning position and losing hurts. I think that we've worked very hard to get into this position. I think the whole team as a unit, and it's not just Max, it's the whole team is just operating at such a high level that we have a phenomenal car."

"We've got two great drivers and Max is just continuing to evolve as a driver. He is just becoming more and more polished, and the capacity that he has within the car is truly impressive.”

It will be fascinating to see if any team can challenge Red Bull at the Canadian GP this weekend.

