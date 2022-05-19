F1 2022: What is the weather forecast this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix?

F1 returns to Barcelona after the inaugural Miami GP for the first time since pre-season testing.

Heading into the sixth round of the 2022 season, all eyes will be on the developments and upgrades teams are expected to bring to their cars.

The weather could also have a huge impact on those updates and the outcome of the race weekend. So, what sort of conditions can the teams expect at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya?

Weather forecast for 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix weekend (May 20 - May 22)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Barcelona, Spain, for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, according to F1.com.

Friday, May 20 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Sunny with a few thin high-level clouds at times. Dry all day long with a light southerly breeze in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 17°C | 62.6°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, May 21 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Sunny with a few cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Dry all day long with a light southerly breeze in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 17°C | 62.6°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Sunday, May 22 - Main Race weather

Conditions: Mostly sunny. Dry all day long with a light southerly breeze in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 0%

"It has a bit of everything" - Pirelli boss feels 2022 F1 Spanish GP will help teams measure progress

Ahead of the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, Pirelli boss Mario Isola feels the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is the perfect venue for teams to see how far they've come in terms of development.

F1's new regulatory era started with the first pre-season shakedown in Barcelona back in February but the conditions will be much different in the second half of May.

In his pre-race preview, the Italian shared his thoughts on what can be expected from the race, writing:

“It’s hard to say much about Barcelona that hasn’t been said already, as it’s possibly the best-known circuit on the calendar for the drivers, with its wide-ranging layout making it a perfect testing venue. It has a bit of everything, with the very technical final sector being particularly important when it comes to looking after the tires.”

Isola went on to add, stating:

“As a result, the teams will have a good opportunity to assess the progress they have made with their cars since the start of the season, although the weather conditions will be much warmer and there will probably be a lot more running on the hard tire than there was in testing, which will perhaps be the key to the race. In the past, Barcelona has traditionally been a two-stopper, so it will be interesting to see if the new generation of tires this year leads anyone to target a one-stopper.”

Earlier, Isola had predicted the possibility of a one-stop strategy becoming a recurrence in the sport after Alex Albon's mammoth 56 lap stint on the hard tires at the 2022 F1 Australian GP.

