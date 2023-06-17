When does the Canadian F1 GP FP2 start? All you need to know

The second practice session (FP2) at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix will be extended by 30 minutes to a total of 90 minutes on Friday, June 16. This adjustment was made due to a CCTV issue at the track, which resulted in limited running time during the first hour of FP1. As a result, FP2 will begin 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled at 16:30 local time.

During the disrupted FP1 session of the F1 Canadian GP in Montreal, Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap time. The session was initially halted when Pierre Gasly's Alpine experienced a mechanical issue. With cloudy skies and rain in the air, drivers wasted no time in taking to the track to make the most of the drier conditions and evaluate their upgrades.

However, the session was soon red-flagged again when Gasly came to a stop on track due to gear-shifting problems. Meanwhile, Gasly's teammate Esteban Ocon's car was still being worked on in the garage, resulting in a challenging start for the Alpine team.

Valtteri Bottas trumps F1 Canadian GP FP1, Red Bull out of top 3

Although Gasly's car was cleared from the track, the FP1 session did not resume. This was to issues with the local CCTV system around the circuit, which was essential for safety reasons.

The decision was made to end the session with less than 10 minutes remaining. Bottas's lap time of 1m 18.728s topped the FP1 timesheets, followed by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martins.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with Oscar Piastri in sixth for McLaren. Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg secured seventh and eighth places respectively.

Meanwhile, Zhou Guanyu in the other Alfa Romeo and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari completed the top 10. Charles Leclerc, Sainz's Ferrari teammate, rounded out the top 11.

Nyck de Vries recorded the slowest time among the 12 drivers who set a lap time. Unfortunately, eight drivers, including Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and the two Alpines, were unable to complete a lap due to the track disruptions.

To accommodate for the delay, FP2 will be moved forward by 30 minutes and extended to a 90-minute session. This adjustment will provide the teams and drivers with more time to familiarize themselves with Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

