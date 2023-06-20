When Lewis Hamilton faced backlash for his comments on holding a race in India

Back in 2018, Lewis Hamilton made comments about how he hesitated to race in the Indian Grand Prix simply because of how poor the country was. This was, of course, after the race in India was removed from the F1 calendar due to several reasons. However, this comment was not taken lightly by Indian fans, as they somewhat misinterpreted Hamilton's implication.

The statement that started the storm of backlash was made by Lewis Hamilton in an interview with BBC Sport back in November 2018.

"I've been to Vietnam before and it is beautiful. I've been to India before to a race which was strange because India was such a poor place yet we had this massive, beautiful grand prix track made in the middle of nowhere. I felt very conflicted when I went to that grand prix," Hamilton told BBC Sport.

Here are some of the reactions after his statement:

Prem Mohanty 🏏⚽️ @philipbkk @F1 No Lewis Hamilton, you are wrong. F1 needs to go to new countries to popularize the sport. I think it’s better you stick to racing and let the sponsors, marketing and branding teams for Formula 1 handle the race circuits. FYI F1 is hugely popular in India. #F1 No Lewis Hamilton, you are wrong. F1 needs to go to new countries to popularize the sport. I think it’s better you stick to racing and let the sponsors, marketing and branding teams for Formula 1 handle the race circuits. FYI F1 is hugely popular in India. #F1 @F1

valluru syamprasad @SyamprasadV @ITGDsports

You are a role model sir

Poor is a relative term. Rich is a subjective term. Please brush up your GEN for us fans. Thank you @IndiaToday Lewis Hamilton..... My badYou are a role model sirPoor is a relative term. Rich is a subjective term. Please brush up your GEN for us fans. Thank you @ITGDsports @IndiaToday Lewis Hamilton..... My badYou are a role model sirPoor is a relative term. Rich is a subjective term. Please brush up your GEN for us fans. Thank you

Sanjithdev @sanjithdev @LewisHamilton You may spend sometime to brush up your GK to understand where India &UK standing in 2018. You may be aware that many of British automobile companies are owned by Indians or Chinese. So don't underestimate the power of India. @LewisHamilton You may spend sometime to brush up your GK to understand where India &UK standing in 2018. You may be aware that many of British automobile companies are owned by Indians or Chinese. So don't underestimate the power of India.

After loads of backlash from Indian F1 fans, Lewis Hamilton tweeted an explanation of how his statement was taken out of context. The Mercedes driver was simply stating how he felt uncomfortable driving in India because all the money that was spent creating a massive circuit and hosting a race could have been used for the betterment of the country and helping the poor.

He wrote:

"I noticed some people are upset with my comment on India. My reference was that a grand prix there felt strange to drive past homeless people, then arrive in a huge arena where money was not an issue. They spent hundreds of millions on a track that was now never used and that money could have been spent on schools or homes.

"When we did have the race nobody came because it was too expensive or there was no interest. However, I have met some amazing Indian fans."

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his rivals' strengths after 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Lewis Hamilton has shared his views on both RB19 and AMR23, driven respectively by his current rivals Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso. All three of them were podium finishers at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, during which the seven-time world champion was able to learn quite a lot about their cars.

In the podium interview, the Mercedes driver analyzed:

“Low speed, rear end. His rear end… I mean, I got to experience being behind Max and his rear is very strong. His rear end doesn’t move and he pulls ten car lengths probably on me just coming out of the corners.

"I think Fernando’s very, very strong on the brakes, and particularly very quick through Turn 10 and Turn 2. Those places, he was taking huge chunks out of me.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently fourth in the driver's championship and is chasing Fernando Alonso, who is in third place. Meanwhile, since second-placed Sergio Perez is unable to stay ahead in races, Alonso is now closing in on him.

Poll : 0 votes