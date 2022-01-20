"I don't need to play no tactics" - When Lewis Hamilton threw shade at former F1 driver's comments 

Lewis Hamilton hit back at a Romain Grosjean tweet referencing dirty tactics by the Brit at the end of the final qualifying session of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton declared that he has enough pace and knows what he is doing in response to the Frenchman's Tweet.

Hamilton allegedly held up Max Verstappen at the end of the final qualifying session of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Briton had set the fastest time of the day and held Verstappen back whilst leaving the pitlane for the final time. Drivers are required to cross the checkered line before the timer ends for the lap to count, and the Dutchman nearly missed it, crossing the line with less than 3 seconds left.

The Mercedes driver was asked about the alleged tactic in a post-qualifying press conference and denied doing so entirely. The seven-time world champion hit back at a Romain Grosjean tweet which suggested he did it on purpose to ruin Verstappen's chances in the race. He said:

“It was so silly man; everyone was going so slow. Did you not watch anybody else? Do you think I could have quicker and been quicker to Valtteri? I am not playing any tactics. I don’t need to play no tactics man; I know what I am doing in the car and I am fast enough. I don’t need to add tactics.”

The 37-year-old ended the press conference with a final statement, claiming that those who made the comments did not know what they were really talking about. Hamilton said:

“Those that are making the comments really don’t clearly know anything about the job that we’re doing here. Which is probably why they’re not driving.”

Lewis Hamilton retained pole for the main race the next day and finished in P3 after an excellent recovery drive.

Fernando Alonso denied Lewis Hamilton a possible win in Hungary

Former teammate Fernando Alonso denied Lewis Hamilton a possible victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. A chaotic wet start ruined the chances of Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc. The track soon began drying up, however, with everyone except Hamilton diving into the pits for a new set of slick tires. The Briton decided to stay, but had to pit for slicks the following lap due to a lack of grip on the Intermediate tires. The seven-time world champion emerged in 14th place and had a mammoth of a task in front of him.

Akul Bhardwaj @DJ_Novio Mate, I still can't get over Fernando Alonso's defense vs Lewis Hamilton. An alpine holding off a mercedes in 2021. Moment of the race for me. Mate, I still can't get over Fernando Alonso's defense vs Lewis Hamilton. An alpine holding off a mercedes in 2021. Moment of the race for me.

What followed was an epic drive. The Briton cleared cars with ease, slicing through the field in his Mercedes W12. He was then challenged by his former teammate and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who defended to the best of his abilities. In doing so, the Spaniard gave his teammate Esteban Ocon the best possible chance to win his first-ever race in the sport.

Despite having a faster car by every possible metric, Hamilton struggled to get past the Spaniard who placed his Alpine perfectly at the apex of every corner, denying the Briton a way around. Former Mercedes world champion Nico Rosberg claimed that Hamilton could have won the race with the pace he had if not for Alonso's top tier defensive abilities.

Lewis Hamilton finished the race in P3 after a brilliant recovery drive, but could have perhaps won the race if not for the Spaniard.

