When Martin Brundle joked that Sebastian Vettel would 'give Grand Prix drivers a bad name'

Renowned F1 commentator Martin Brundle made a hilariously sarcastic comment about Sebastian Vettel back in 2008. At that time, the image of F1 drivers was not the best in the paddock but Brundle felt that the young German was different.

In 2008, Sebastian Vettel was about to win his very first race at the Italian GP. During that time, Martin Brundle sarcastically commented on how the Toro Rosso (now Visa Cash App RB) driver would give Grand Prix drivers a bad name, mainly because of his polite and humble nature towards the media. Brundle joked on air:

"But I'll tell you, the kid's gotta change his attitude with the media. He's happy, he's friendly, he answers your questions, he shakes hands with the sandman, he shakes hands with the cameraman, and the interviewer, and 'thank you for the interview'. He will give Grand Prix drivers a bad name."

This, of course, meant that Sebastian Vettel was one of the very few drivers who was friendly and well-behaved in front of the camera, not only respecting the interviewer but also the rest of the media crew.

At the time, many started to observe Vettel's talent and talk about how he could be a world champion in the future. He managed to finish second in the championship in 2009 and started his four-year dominant period from 2010 to 2013, where he and Red Bull Racing won four consecutive Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.

Sebastian Vettel on returning to F1 after attending the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

After retiring from F1, Sebastian Vettel was seen at the 2023 F1 Monaco and Japanese GP, attending the races as a spectator. Whenever Vettel becomes a topic of discussion, there is always the question of whether he will ever return to the sport. Speaking to PlanetF1.com, Vettel said:

"Obviously, we’ll see what the future brings. We’ll see but I have some ideas. I’ve been to Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with Stefano [Domenicali]."

Apart from returning as an F1 driver, there were some rumors about Vettel being offered a job in F1's management by CEO Stefano Domenicali as well. Since millions in the F1 community are fans of him, they would definitely love to see him back in the paddock.