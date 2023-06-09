When Max Verstappen was about to 'headbutt someone' for asking too many questions about his driving

Max Verstappen was once livid from all the questions that were asked about his rash driving style back in the 2018 F1 season.

At the time, the Dutchman was still quite young and was involved in several crashes and on-track incidents. Hence, many wanted to know his own take on these mistakes. However, Verstappen was quite frustrated with all the questions about his driving style.

While attending the drivers' press conference before the 2018 F1 Canadian GP, Max Verstappen was asked a simple question about why he crashed so much. To this, he simply but angrily replied that he does not know and will headbutt anyone who asks these questions again.

"I don't know. And like I said at the beginning of this press conference, I got really tired of all the questions. So yeah, I think if I get a few more I will headbutt someone," he said.

Despite the warning, another reporter asked the same question, urging the driver to say something about his crashes that season. Finally, Max Verstappen gave a proper answer as to how a few of them were his own fault, but he was not in the wrong for all the accidents involving him.

"I don't think so. Just two of which were my fault. But I had for example three in one weekend in 2016 and Monaco. So, you know, it is all not that dramatic as people say it is and stuff. And yeah, of course, you know, I haven't scored the points with I should have scored, but that was not only my fault. So yeah, could have been better, but everybody makes it so dramatic," he concluded.

F1 pundit explains how easy it was for Max Verstappen to win the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Speaking on The Race F1 podcast, F1 pundit Scott Mitchell-Malm explained how easy it was for Max Verstappen to win the 2023 F1 Spanish GP.

He stated how the Red Bull driver was not even giving his 100 percent at all times and was clocking blistering lap times, even after his rivals had fresh tires compared to his old ones.

"I'm not saying for a second that Max ran this race at 100 percent for the entirety," Scott Mitchell-Malm said. "But there were moments when he was almost toying with the opposition. I've lost count for how many times I have said this to you during the race but there were times where it just felt sarcastic, the lap times he was able to do."

"There was a point I think, towards the end of his first stint where a few of the early pit stoppers behind him had already stopped and put fresh tires on. And Max is on 20-plus lap old tires, and he is going four five-tenths quicker than them. It's a sporting form of mockery," he continued.

To win here again is absolutely incredible! What a pleasure to drive a car like this! This is down to all the hard work on track and at the factory



A simply perfect weekend. To win here again is absolutely incredible! What a pleasure to drive a car like this! This is down to all the hard work on track and at the factory. A big thank you to everyone in the team and all the fans for your support.

Max Verstappen kept his dominant run going as F1 raced in the Spanish GP. The Dutchman had a grand slam of a weekend, where he took the pole position, led every lap of the race, won the race, and even took the fastest lap of the race.

