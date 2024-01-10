When Michael Schumacher’s 2012 Chinese GP DNF brought a hilarious reaction from F1 pundit

F1 pundit Martin Brundle was left utterly disappointed after Michael Schumacher had to retire from the 2012 Chinese GP.

The seven-time world champion returned to the sport with Mercedes at the beginning of the 2010 season. However, his fairy tale comeback wasn't as good as he had hoped joining a world championship-winning team.

There weren't many opportunities for the German driver to showcase his legendary skills behind the wheel in his three-year stint with Mercedes. He got one such opportunity at the 2012 Chinese GP, starting behind his teammate Nico Rosberg in P2.

But it was heartbreak for Michael Schumacher as he had to retire from the race due to mechanical issues after the first round of pit stops. He wasn't the only one disappointed, as his former Benetton teammate Martin Brundle also expressed his sadness and gave out a hilarious summation of his feelings.

He said:

"Nooo! I haven't been this disappointed since Shrek 2!"

Former F1 driver provides an update on Michael Schumacher's health

Former F1 driver and pundit Johnny Herbert has said that he had heard from "F1 people" that Michael Schumacher has started having dinner at his table.

The German driver had been in a medically-induced coma since his ski accident at the end of the 2013 season and there has been very little update about his health. Herbert told Bettingsites.co.uk:

"I only hear things 'second-hand'. I've heard people in F1 say he sits at the dinner table, but I don't know if it's true. I can only read between the lines. We haven't heard much from the family and understandably so. It has always been very much Michael Schumacher and the family's way of keeping everything very private, very secret."

He continued:

"In my opinion, and I must stress this, because we haven't heard anything from the family, this shows that, unfortunately, he is probably in a similar situation to the one he was in just after the accident. They don't seem to have moved much, if at all."

"I guess the family is waiting for science to discover something that will hopefully give us back the Michael we all knew and the people who only saw him through TV footage when he was seen with much more dynamism on a racetrack."