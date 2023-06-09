When is the next F1 race? Exploring the dates, venue, and more

After thrilling back-to-back weeks of grid action in the F1, drivers and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the next grand prix.

Following Max Verstappen's victories in Monaco and the Spanish Grand Prix, enthusiasts are now looking forward to the upcoming event. So, when is the next F1 race, and what can we expect from it?

According to the official schedule, the next Formula 1 Grand Prix is the Canadian Grand Prix. This race will take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, located in Montreal, Canada.

The circuit, measuring 4.361 kilometers in length, is known for its challenging layout, offering a thrilling experience for both drivers and spectators.

Mark your calendars for June 18, as that is when the action will kick off in Montreal. The main event, the 70-lap race, is scheduled to start at 14:00 local track time. Before the race day though, there will be two days filled with practice sessions and qualifying rounds.

On Friday, June 16, the first two practice sessions will be held. The track will come alive between 13:30-14:30 and 17:00-18:00 local track time. These sessions will allow the drivers to fine-tune their setups and gather valuable data to optimize their performance.

The excitement continues on Saturday, June 17, with the third practice session and the all-important qualifying round. The third practice session is scheduled for 12:30-13:30 local track time, providing one last opportunity for drivers to refine their strategies.

Following that, the qualifying round will take place from 16:00-17:00 local track time, determining the starting positions for the main race.

As the F1 circus heads to the Great White North, the Canadian Grand Prix promises to deliver an intense battle on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. With its mix of high-speed straights and tight chicanes, the track demands precision and bravery from the competitors, making for a captivating spectacle.

Doubts over F1 Canadian Grand Prix as forest fire emerges in Canada

The smooth sailing of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix has been put in severe doubt after the emergence of forest fire in the Quebec region of Canada.

Though not directly affected by the fire yet, Montreal is one of the multiple cities of Quebec and is in close proximity to the 150+ fires currently inflamed. It has caused a massive hit to the air quality index of the city, which is classified as 'high risk' at the moment.

Though nothing has yet been officially announced by the F1 if the condition worsens, chances of postponement/cancellation of yet another Grand Prix remain present. The doubts could very well come to life if the safety of the participants or fans is to be threatened.

