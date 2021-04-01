The 2021 Formula 1 season got off to a flying start, which saw Lewis Hamilton come out on top against Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a nail-biting finish. Max Verstappen started the Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position, however, pragmatic strategy decisions by Mercedes and a Lewis Hamilton masterclass gave the reigning champions the win. Fans are understandably very excited for the next race in the 2021 season.

All of us waiting to do it all over again in Imola 🇮🇹 #ChargeOn 🤘 #F1 pic.twitter.com/inkZlcgzpD — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) March 31, 2021

However, Formula 1 fans around the world will have to wait another 17 days before they can see their favorite teams and drivers out on track once again.

Where and when is the next Formula 1 race?

Formula 1 will return to action on 16th April 2021 when teams begin their practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy. Formula 1 is returning to Imola after the venue received a heap of praise from drivers and fans alike after last season's race.

Why is the wait so long?

The reason for the long gap between the two races can be boiled down to two reasons:

Firstly, Formula 1 returns to Europe for four races on the trot. Figuring out logistics from Bahrain amid a global pandemic will take up most of the time.

Secondly, two teams have stayed back in Bahrain to conduct a Pirelli tire test. Formula 1's official tire supplier needs teams to test their new 18-inch prototype tires for the upcoming 2022 season.

Thumbs up if you are tyre testing with @pirellisport today 👍!



After 100 laps for Esteban yesterday, it’s @alo_oficial’s turn at the wheel to taste the 2022 18-inch prototype tyres. pic.twitter.com/BX1Ja3vSnq — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

When to watch the next race?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race will take place on 18th April 2021, at 15:00 PM local (Central-European) time. The race usually lasts for two hours, barring any yellow or red flags.

For fans in the UK, the race begins at 2 PM BST.

For viewers in the United States, the race will begin at 9 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 6:30 PM IST.