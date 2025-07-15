"When people say ‘oh poor George Russell’... I’ll think of this”: Fans react to F1 driver rumored to be buying a yacht

F1 fans were left reeling as it was reported that Mercedes driver George Russell is rumoured to be buying a yacht. The British driver has been part of the German team since the start of the 2022 season after he switched from Williams F1 following his three-year stint with the Grove-based outfit.

After besting Lewis Hamilton in two of his first three years with the Brackley-based team, Russell has taken a step up in the 2025 season and has made the best start to his F1 career thus far. However, despite being one of the most impressive drivers of this year, he is out of contract at the end of the season.

But it has not deterred him in his off-track life; it is being reported that George Russell has a new yacht for $3 million. The four-time F1 race winner has his eyes set on the Pershing 6X model, which can accommodate 14 people and has a top speed of 48 knots.

F1 fans gave their reactions to George Russell's rumored purchase on X, with one writing:

"When people say “oh poor George, this has to be so hard for him” I’ll think of this, and feel zero sympathy 😂"

"He realised that the easier way to reach Toto Wolff’s yacht is via a yacht itself and not a private aeroplane," another added.

"Can it reach Sardinia on one fuel load?" asked a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"He might have plenty of time soon to float around on that thing 😅," said a fan.

"He’s trying to one up Max before its too late 😂", wrote a fan.

"Spending that Mercedes money while he still can," claimed another.

George Russell has been in talks to extend his contract with Mercedes, but the German team has not officially confirmed this.

Former F1 world champion comments on George Russell and Max Verstappen pairing

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button would love to see George Russell and Max Verstappen team up at Mercedes in the 2026 season.

While appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, the 2009 world champion was asked about the potential move, to which he replied:

"If he goes to Mercedes, it's a different thing altogether. You know, that car is not going to be designed around him. So, is it going to work for him? I don't know. I mean, the best in the world should be able to make that work for him. It's a tough one on George because George is at the top of his game. I think he's been so competitive."

"When you see what he did against Lewis in the last few years, he is World Championship material. George is there, he is good, and you need two very competitive drivers with this new era of the sport. Next year, obviously lots of regulation changes, car change, engine change. So, for me, George and Max would be a better line-up. I would love to see it!”

George Russell and Max Verstappen have had some tense moments on and off the track over the last 18 months, but have displayed no displeasure in partnering up at the same team.

