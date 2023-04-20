"When he is ready, he will phone": Haas boss Guenther Steiner leaves the door open for Daniel Ricciardo

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has left the door open for Daniel Ricciardo to join the American outfit in 2024, admitting that the Australian will call when 'he is ready.'

Daniel Ricciardo was bought out of the final year of his McLaren contract after two underwhelming seasons with the Woking-based outfit, who brought in rookie Oscar Piastri as his replacement.

While there was plenty of interest in the Australian's services last year, Ricciardo was adamant about not joining a backmarker team. Instead, he opted to take on the role of reserve driver at Red Bull, the team he left at the end of 2018 to join Renault.

Steiner has long been an admirer of Ricciardo's. However, when asked during an interview with Sky Sports F1 if he had been considered for one of the two Haas seats in 2024, he downplayed the notion.

Steiner said:

"No, not in the moment. I think Daniel (Ricciardo) is with Red Bull at the moment. I don't know for how long. I actually was with Daniel on the plane to Australia, so we had a little bit of a chat but not about a contract, just about general life and what is going on, but we didn't even go there, to be honest.

"Daniel wanted to take a year out and then see what he wants to do next. I think when he is ready, he will phone people up and say, 'I am ready again'."

Lando Norris would love to see Daniel Ricciardo return to the F1 grid in the future

McLaren driver Lando Norris has admitted that he 'would love to see Daniel Ricciardo return to the F1 grid in the future'.

Norris was Ricciardo's teammate for two seasons at McLaren, during which the Australian's career trajectory took a downward spiral.

Now a reserve at Red Bull behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez, Ricciardo hopes it will eventually help him find a permanent seat on the grid in the future.

Norris feels Ricciardo's abilities warrant him driving full-time in F1. During an interview with speedcafe.com, the Briton said:

"What was very good about Daniel (Ricciardo) was his experience of being a driver who’s won races, who’s achieved a lot in his career or Formula 1 and everyone rates as extremely high, or rates as one of the highest drivers on the grid in previous years."

Norris also believes that Ricciardo is one of the most likable individuals in the sport. He said:

"I would love to see Daniel on the grid just because he’s a very talented driver. He’s a guy that everyone loves, for many reasons. He always makes races exciting, and especially when he was with Red Bull in the past when he had a car which was capable of putting on a good show, then he was able to expose it and make the most of it."

Daniel Ricciardo has plenty of time between now and the end of the season to explore his options. Then again, silly season can kick in at a moment's notice in F1.

Poll : 0 votes