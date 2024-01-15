Guenther Steiner termed Gene Haas’ use of the word 'embarrassing' for the team’s result as something that could have consequences. Speaking at the Autosport International event to Sky Sports after his dismissal, the former Haas F1 team principal felt that the target was to achieve better results.

Despite 12 points scored in the 2023 season, the Haas F1 team finished last in the standings, their second highest points total since 2021. Compared to the 2022 season where they scored 37 points and were eighth in the standings, the 2023 season was described as an ‘embarrassing’ result by Gene Haas.

Due to the poor result, Steiner was dismissed from his duties of being team principal and replaced by Ayao Komatsu, who was formerly the chief racing engineer of the team.

Asked by Sky Sports if a better choice of words was needed, the former Haas F1 team principal said:

“I think everybody can choose his words but you have to think about the people that work for you and put a lot of effort in. Obviously when you say these things, in the end you have to live with the consequences.”

Asked if he anticipated his dismissal, Steiner replied:

“No. Obviously nobody was happy with the result in 2023. But I didn’t see this coming but I know the renewal of my contract was coming up. And then when a renewal is coming up, it can be that time is not getting renewed.”

Asked if there was a target for him to achieve from the team for a potential contract renewal, the former Haas chief replied:

“No, but the target is always, the target always should be not finishing last.”

Claiming there was no particular target set in stone, Steiner said that finishing last was one of the avoidable situations for him as a team principal. Having finished eighth in the standings in 2022, the 2023 result despite two solid drivers was a difficult situation, according to team owner Gene Haas.

According to speculation, Steiner’s demand for more investment in the team became a point of conflict between him and the team owner. The German admitted not anticipating his dismissal after ten years of leading the team but said he was aware that his contract was up for renewal.

Former Haas F1 team principal felt infrastructure investment was critical for better results

A primary reason for the conflict between Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner was speculated to be the need for more investment in their infrastructure. With rivals such as Alfa Romeo becoming Audi, AlphaTauri joining forces with sister team Red Bull Racing and Williams getting their house in order, Haas seemed to have fallen behind. Since the debut of the America team in 2016, their UK factory base in Banbury remains the same and has not been upgraded unlike their competitors.

Asked by Sky Sports if investment in infrastructure was a point of conflict between Gene Haas and the German, Steiner replied:

“I would say what is a fair assessment is when you look at the teams, where they are going since the budget cap came into place. A lot of people, a lot of teams, all of the teams invested in the infrastructure, and they invest in it and therefore its not spending money. It’s investing to use the budget cap, the operational budget cap at its best as possible.

"You can put money into making the car going quick. Some people started right in 2021, some people started last year, but everyone’s doing it. And I think that’s one of the things where I look at the other ones and suggest what needs and what should be done.”

According to Steiner, the Banbury team's rivals had already started investing in improving their infrastructure in 2021. Given the trend across the grid, the German felt investing in the infrastructure helped the team improve operating within the cost cap more effectively similar to what transpired with their competitors.

The former Haas F1 team principal’s dismissal came as a shock to many in the F1 fraternity, as the 58-year-old was the sole reason the team survived for as long as it did in the sport on a shoestring budget.