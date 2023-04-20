“When a seven-time World Champion has an opinion”: Lewis Hamilton's input valuable according to Mercedes boss

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff pointed out that the insights given by Lewis Hamilton about their car need to be considered. Wolff believes that the team needs to change several elements of their car, but more importantly, the driver's feeling of the car needs to be accounted for.

Speaking ahead of the Australian GP, Wolff said:

“We are looking at the big concept of the driver position, [which] is obviously one of the most important [things]. Not only in terms of weight distribution, aerodynamics, etcetera but also [it is] where the driver has the best feeling in the car, which is something where Lewis is very vocal. And when a seven-time World Champion has an opinion, it is important to listen to it.”

Lewis Hamilton made an observation about their car and said:

“I don't know if people know, but we sit closer to the front wheels than all the other drivers. Our cockpit is too close to the front. When you're driving, you feel like you're sitting on the front wheels, which is one of the worst feelings to feel when you're driving a car.”

Describing the discomfort in the Mercedes W14, Lewis Hamilton has observed that their driving position is closest to the front wheels compared to their rivals.

Lewis Hamilton states his reasons to continue with Mercedes amidst contract talks

With contract talks with Mercedes underway, Lewis Hamilton feels a decade with the team makes it like family to him. The Briton feels he is still in competitive form to continue and would wish to continue with the Silver Arrows squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 about his contract with Mercedes, Hamilton said:

“I've got some amazing allies. I've got great relationships here. I think, for me personally, just as long as I can continue to help the team, as long as I can continue to help drive the team forward and really contribute, then that's why I want to stay. If there's ever going to be a point where I feel like I'm not able to do that, then it's time for a youngster to come in to take my seat. But I'm still pretty young, in pretty decent shape."

The British champion hasn't won a race since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021 and is yet to beat his junior teammate George Russell in the championship standings.

Poll : 0 votes