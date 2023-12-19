When will Lewis Hamilton’s Brad Pitt-starring F1 movie release? Mercedes star shares a probable timeline

Lewis Hamilton recently shared insights into his production company's much-anticipated Formula 1 film featuring Hollywood heavyweight Brad Pitt.

The as-yet-untitled movie, co-produced by Hamilton through Dawn Apollo Films, is facing delays due to the extensive strikes initiated by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) earlier this year.

The unprecedented strikes, fueled by disputes over pay and the use of Artificial Intelligence in production, marked the first time SAG-AFTRA had taken such action since 1980.

The turmoil in Hollywood had a profound impact on various film and TV projects, including the Formula 1 movie. However, with the recent resolution of the strikes following a deal between SAG-AFTRA and studios, the wheels are in motion again for the long-awaited film.

Lewis Hamilton hinted at a probable release date in early 2025. The delays incurred during the strikes necessitate extensive post-production work, pushing back the film's timeline. He said (via RacingNews365):

"Probably early 2025, I would imagine, with the post-work they’d have to do. So yeah, it’s been delayed a lot."

All about the Lewis Hamilton-Brad Pitt F1 movie

The Formula 1 movie, a joint venture between Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films and Apple's studio arm, holds considerable promise, with a stellar lineup of talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, a veteran in the industry with credits like Top Gun, the film has generated significant buzz.

According to IMDB, the storyline revolves around a Formula One driver played by Brad Pitt, who emerges from retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Pitt takes on the role of Sonny Hayes, an F1 veteran offering guidance to a young talent named Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.

The collaboration between Lewis Hamilton's production company and Apple TV extends beyond the feature film. Apple TV is concurrently also working on a documentary about the legendary Mercedes driver.

As the post-production gears turn and the film inches closer to its eventual release, it remains to be seen if the movie can match the expectations set by fans.