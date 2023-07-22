“Where did that go?”: Lewis Hamilton puzzled by Red Bull’s DRS advantage being cut-short massively

After his surprise pole position at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton was left perplexed by the lack of Red Bull's DRS advantage at the track.

The RB19 Has been the fastest car this season by quite a distance and one of the reasons has been their DRS advantage over the rest of the grid. But That advantage was nullified at the Hungaroring as there are not many straights in the track layout.

While questioned by Sky F1 about Red Bull's straight-line deficit, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Honestly, I think they’ve slowed down quite a bit from the beginning of the year. I mean, they’ve still got the DRS, they don’t have the DRS advantage all of a sudden than they used to have. Where did that go? But I mean they’ve just had an upgrade, so we expected them to have taken another step. We heard it was around two-tenths or something like that."

He added:

"So for them to not have been able to extract that in qualifying is interesting. I think in the race they’re still the quickest and I think it will be very hard to beat them tomorrow. But yeah, we’re just as surprised as everybody else, but definitely interesting to see some of the deficits and how it’s changed from race to race to race and how we’ve all closed up, and super happy to see McLaren in there.”

Lewis Hamilton delighted by his 104th pole position in F1

The Mercedes driver could not hold back his excitement while celebrating a record-breaking 9th pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

As per F1.com, Lewis Hamilton said:

"It’s been a crazy year-and-a-half, so I’ve lost my voice from shouting so much in the car – it’s amazing that feeling. I feel so grateful to be up here because the team has worked so hard. We’ve been pushing so hard over this time, so to finally get a pole, it feels like the first time. I didn’t expect coming today that we would be fighting for pole, so when I went into that last run, I gave it absolutely everything – there was nothing left in it.”

Lewis Hamilton added:

“[It’s been] massively challenging for everybody in the team. There’s been ups and downs, a big, big rollercoaster ride. But none of us have lost faith. We’ve all just united together. We’re focusing on trying to steer the car in the right direction."

Hopefully, Lewis Hamilton can convert his pole position into a race win on Sunday.