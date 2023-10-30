"Where is Hamilton?" - Max Verstappen fans react to the Red Bull driver winning a record 16th race this season

Max Verstappen recently won the 2023 F1 Mexican GP and has now beaten his own record of most wins in a single season since 2022. The Red Bull star has now won 16 races in the 2023 F1 season, more than any other driver in the history of the sport.

Recently, the official X handle of Formula 1 posted a picture showcasing the top four drivers who have won the most races in a single season. The first two spots were occupied by Max Verstappen, as he won 15 races in 2022 and has currently won 16 in 2023, after Mexico. In third place comes the legendary Michael Schumacher with 13 races back in 2004, and in fourth place comes Sebastian Vettel with 13 races back in 2013.

Expand Tweet

These kinds of statistics are always fascinating to fans, and they talk quite a lot about them. Hence, this post was flooded with reactions from many fans.

One of the most surprising observations for some fans was that Lewis Hamilton was nowhere to be found in the top four spots. Though this can be quite surprising, the seven-time world champion unfortunately has not won more than 11 races in a single season in his entire career.

Apart from that, most comments simply appreciated Max Verstappen for his dominance and how he has performed in the past few seasons.

Here are a few reactions from F1 fans to the list of drivers with the most wins in a single season:

"Where is Hamilton?" stood out one comment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Amazing season. Extreme dominance," another fan applauded.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen would bring a surprising change if he became in-charge of F1

Despite Max Verstappen enjoying his dominance in Formula 1, he recently stated in a press conference what change he would like to bring if he could. When Sportskeeda asked him about what change he would like to bring, the three-time world champion stated that he would love to bring teams closer together in terms of performance.

The Red Bull star, too, believes that the sport would be much more interesting if multiple teams could fight for the win.

“Like, it's just bringing the teams closer together. Because naturally, you're fighting more. For me, that's really the main thing. Of course, you know, in terms of following and, you know, just general overtaking and all those things that you can improve on the car. But I think if you have multiple teams fighting for the win, it makes it interesting by itself,” said Verstappen.

Max Verstappen is so far ahead of everyone else on the grid that other teams are simply unable to keep him behind, even if they bag a pole position in qualifying sessions.