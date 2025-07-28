Ted Kravitz, one of F1's lead commentators, took a dig at Helmut Marko, the Red Bull Racing advisor, following the dismissal of Christian Horner. Kravitz's dig has come as Marko was spotted walking along the grid alone during the recently concluded Belgian GP.Horner's dismissal from Red Bull sent ripples across the F1 fraternity. The British executive, who has been in charge of the Austrian team for 20 years, was sacked following the conclusion of the British GP.The primary reason behind the dismissal is believed to be Red Bull's constant downward spiral in terms of performance. They are currently the fourth fastest team on the grid and have only two wins to their name in 13 races.As the performance of the team did not seem to improve, amid the departure of Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull's former Sporting Director and Adrian Newey, the team's former Chief Technical Officer, the top brass of Red Bull GmbH sat for back-to-back important meetings.As the decision was finalized, Christian Horner had to leave his role, and Laurent Mekies was put in his place with immediate effect. However, Marko remained in the same role. Weeks later, the 82-year-old was seen walking alone on the grid, and this was when he was spotted by Kravitz.Upon spotting him, here's what the Sky Sports F1 commentator told Marko:&quot;Well Helmut, he can't hear me... Lonely figure Where are your mates? Where's Christian [Horner?]&quot;Here's the footage on Threads where Ted Kravitz takes a dig at Helmut Marko: Post by @nilakshi.pvt View on ThreadsHelmut Marko, the 82-year-old advisor to Red Bull Racing, is a former racing driver who competed in Formula 1 and has 10 race starts to his name. A close friend of the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull's co-founder, Marko has been at the helm of affairs at the Red Bull Junior Team since 1999.Helmut Marko let his feelings known on Christian Horner's dismissal from Red BullOliver Mintzlaff, Managing director of Red Bull GmbH, Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Dr Helmut Marko, Team Consultant of Oracle Red Bull Racing - Source: GettyHelmut Marko finally opened up about Christian Horner's dismissal from Red Bull. Speaking about it, the Red Bull advisor said it was the Red Bull Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Mintzlaff, who took the monumental decision.&quot;The decision was made by Oliver Mintzlaff,” Marko said via PlanetF1. “We informed Christian Horner of this on Tuesday in London after the Silverstone race, at the same time officially thanking him for these 20 years and for these eight World Championship titles.&quot;“This was the result of various factors, but above all, the performance wasn’t quite as good as it could have been. Fortunately, we were able to bring Laurent Mekies into the family. His responsibilities will be significantly reduced, with the main focus being on racing,&quot; he added. Currently, Red Bull is in P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 192 points, where the team claimed two wins, four poles and five podiums. Max Verstappen, the team's lead driver, is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 185 points, while Yuki Tsunoda, the team's other driver, is in P17 with 10 points.