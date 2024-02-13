"Where is Max Verstappen": Fans question Red Bull driver's absence from the latest Drive to Survive trailer

Max Verstappen was notably missing from Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 6 trailer released on Monday, February 12.

The trailer highlighted many of the events from the 2023 season, including the driver switch at AlphaTauri, the internal discord at Alpine, and even the struggles at Haas. However, the man who won 19 out of 22 races that season was not seen in a single frame.

Many F1 fans took to social media to reacted to the new trailer it in various ways, with some questioning where Max Verstappen was.

They discussed the possibility that the Red Bull driver simply refused to be a part of the new season. Some fans even speculated that Netflix purposefully excluded the Dutchman from the trailer simply because his dominance has made the 2023 F1 season boring.

Here are some reactions from fans regarding Verstappen not being in Drive to Survive Season 6 trailer:

"Where is Max Verstappen"

"Oh I see, Max said no."

"Max Verstappen has been very clear that he doesn't like Drive to Survive and that he doesn't want to be in it since the first season, and now I see him trending because people notice he's not in the trailer for the new season."

Although Verstappen is not in the trailer, there is a strong chance that Netflix will place him somewhere in the docuseries, mainly because of his unprecedented dominance.

Max Verstappen on featuring in Drive to Survive in season 5

Max Verstappen was not a part of Netflix's Drive to Survive series until its fifth season. Previously, the Dutchman has expressed his distaste for the series and how it overdramatizes the sport, to the point where he did not enjoy it. However, he finally agreed to be interviewed by the Netflix crew and be a part of Season 5.

Speaking at Red Bull Racing’s 2023 car launch event in New York City, he said:

“I spoke with them before I gave an interview with them. I of course hope they understood my message. I think I gave them like 30 minutes or an hour of interview. I hope they are going to use it well. I don’t know when I am going to watch it but I hope I will be happy after watching it.”

A few segments of Drive to Survive's Season 5 showcased how Verstappen won his second title with Red Bull in 2022 after an initial championship battle with Ferrari and Charles Leclerc.