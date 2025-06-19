"Where women in leadership positions can thrive": FIA head of sustainability, diversity and inclusion in latest reshuffle

Sara Mariani, the FIA’s Head of Sustainability, Diversity, and Inclusion, has departed the organisation amid a recent internal reshuffle. According to a BBC report, Mariani sent a farewell email to colleagues in which she stressed the importance of women working in environments where they are valued and respected.

Appointed in December 2023, Mariani held the role for just 18 months. Her exit followed the FIA’s announcement that the department would be split into two separate divisions. In her email, she hinted at feeling undervalued and unrewarded for her contributions and dedication, an indication of deeper dissatisfaction with her experience at the FIA.

Following her departure, the responsibilities of the department have been divided: the sustainability portfolio will now fall under Willem Groenewald, General Secretary for Mobility, while the diversity and inclusion division will be overseen by Senior Human Resources Director Alessandra Malhame. The FIA has stated that Mariani’s dismissal is part of broader leadership changes within the organisation.

Writing a note in her email to co-workers within the FIA, Mariani said:

"It is, sadly, time to say goodbye. I loved the ride, I enjoyed every minute of it. I enjoyed the amazing work we did and my incredibly talented team. I did not expect it would end so abruptly but life goes on. There is a life outside the FIA. A life where talent and dedication are rewarded. Where women in leadership positions can thrive, feel valued and respected.”

Announcing Mariani’s departure, the FIA said in a statement:

“As a result of these changes and the new leadership arrangements, Sustainability and D&I Director Sara Mariani will leave the Federation on 20 June 2025. The FIA is immensely grateful to Sara for her hard work and for her leadership of this team since 2023, and has taken steps to ensure that Sara is fully supported as she makes this transition.”

FIA claims the majority of women working in the federation are in senior leadership roles

The FIA has stated that nearly half of the women employed within the organisation hold senior leadership positions. Citing examples such as Emilia Abel, who leads the Global Road Sport Division and Rebecca Lee, Head of Single-Seater Operations, the governing body maintains that there is no gender disparity within its organisational structure. Notably, Lee also made history as the FIA’s first female official Formula 1 starter.

Following the departure of Sara Mariani, the FIA’s Senior HR Director and member of its Global Management Team, Alessandra Malhame, reiterated the federation’s commitment to promoting women across all motorsport categories and departments. In an official statement, the FIA reported that women currently make up 32 percent of its workforce and affirmed its ongoing efforts to increase female representation and leadership throughout the organisation.

Speaking about the gender ratio in the FIA, a senior spokesperson spoke to the BBC, saying:

“Of the almost 100 women working at the FIA, nearly half (47%) of those are in senior positions. Examples include Emilia Abel, who runs global road sport, and Rebecca Lee, head of single-seater operations and the FIA's first female official F1 starter."

In an FIA statement, senior HR Director and member of the Global Management team, Malhame said:

“The FIA is committed to advancing opportunities for women within the organisation, and across mobility and motorsport. We have advanced our internal talent acquisition and development programmes, and are proud that 32% of our workforce are women in a male-dominated industry. Of those women, almost half are in senior roles across departments including operations, communications, mobility and sport. Two roles on the senior leadership team are filled by women. We will continue to build on these foundations to ensure that brilliant female talent can flourish in our Federation in the years to come.”

Mariani’s departure marks the second high-profile exit from the FIA in 2025, following the resignation of Deputy President Robert Reid earlier this year. In recent years, the FIA has seen a notable churn in its senior leadership, largely attributed to ongoing internal restructuring. The governing body has also made headlines for dismissing former F1 driver Johnny Herbert from his role as a steward and suspending Derek Warwick due to conflicting public statements.

Each high-level departure has raised questions about the FIA’s leadership stability and internal structure. As the organisation continues to evolve, concerns persist over its ability to retain experienced personnel and maintain continuity at the top.

