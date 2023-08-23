Which is the earliest race where Max Verstappen can win the 2023 F1 title?

Max Verstappen has been on an unbelievable streak of domination this season, winning 10 out of the first 12 races, eight of them in a row. The rest two races were won by his teammate, Sergio Perez.

This makes it quite apparent that Red Bull has produced a piece of machinery that has been impossible for any other driver on the grid to be challenged by during the races. The aerodynamics of the RB19 combined with the power of Honda to create RBPT's excellence has made it possible for the Dutchman to take a 125-point lead over his teammate Perez, who sits second in the world championship.

While still more than half of the grid could mathematically win the world championship this year, it seems that it is only a matter of time before Max Verstappen will lift it for the third consecutive season.

Speaking of time, if he manages to win the next four races and grab the fastest lap (making it 26 points in a single race), he would be the 2023 world champion by the end of the Japanese Grand Prix. However, this would only be possible if Sergio Perez finishes out of points in these races.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Belgium (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

However, if Perez finishes second in all races and Verstappen fails to collect the fastest laps, he will have to wait till the Qatar Grand Prix to win the title. So, it is quite apparent that it is not very difficult for him to win the world championship early this season.

Max Verstappen won the world championship last season after the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Which F1 records could Max Verstappen break this season?

The double world champion has arguably been the fastest driver on the track this season and is making history in Formula 1. There are a bunch of F1 records that he could possibly break given his winning streak this season.

The first one is rather obvious, Sebastian Vettel's record of winning the most number of consecutive races, which was nine (9) in 2013. Iconically, he set this record with Red Bull itself. Verstappen has won eight consecutive races so far, and could easily break this record.

Following up, he could be the second person in Formula 1 history to finish in the top three at every single race in a season. This has only been achieved by one driver until now, Michael Schumacher, back in 2002.

Finally, Max Verstappen could break the F1 record for scoring the most points in a single season. He set this record in 2022 itself, scoring a whopping 454 points that season. Being at 314 points in the first half of the season, this seems quite possible.