Which F1 champions have crashed at the 'Wall of Champions'?

With the 2023 F1 Canadian GP set to take place this weekend, let's take a look at which former champions have crashed into the iconic 'Wall of Champions' in preparation for the race in Montreal.

The Wall of Champions can be found at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, situated on the outer curve of a sharp bend immediately after the final chicane of the track. This remarkable structure, adorned with the welcoming phrase 'Bienvenue au Quebec' (meaning 'Welcome to Quebec'), holds great historical significance.

The Wall of Champions earned its iconic name after a memorable incident that took place during the 1999 Canadian Grand Prix. On that eventful day, three esteemed F1 world champions in Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, and Jacques Villeneuve were involved in a dramatic collision with this imposing wall, resulting in their suspensions from the race.

Former world champion Jenson Button crashed into the wall in 2005 - before being crowned world champion in 2009. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel also crashed into the wall in 2011. This means that a total of five world champions have collided with the iconic wall at the exit of the final chicane of the track.

With the race coming up in less than a week's time, it will be interesting to if any more F1 champions join the list.

F1 and DHL partner up to introduce bio-fueled trucks

F1 and logistics leader DHL have collaborated to introduce environmentally friendly trucks specifically designed for the European leg of the 2023 season. These trucks are powered by bio-fuels and are anticipated to reduce carbon emissions by at least 60% compared to conventional fuels.

DHL's initial fleet of sustainable trucks consists of 18 vehicles that operate on HV0100, a unique fuel derived from hydrotreated vegetable oil. Over the course of the European races throughout the season, these trucks are estimated to cover approximately 10,600 kilometers.

Equipped with advanced GPS technology, the newly implemented trucks enable precise monitoring of fuel consumption and optimized route planning, resulting in improved efficiency.

Despite the reduction in carbon emissions, these trucks maintain the same load capacity and travel distance capabilities as their diesel counterparts. Moreover, they contribute to a safer and more sustainable sourcing process.

The adoption of bio-fueled trucks represents the latest sustainable initiative by Formula 1 as the sport aims to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2030.

This endeavor builds upon previous measures, including transitioning to remote broadcast operations, exploring multimodal transport options such as overland and ocean freight, and redesigning freight containers to facilitate more efficient loading onto Boeing 777 aircraft.

As Formula 1 leads the way to a cleaner future, it will be fascinating to witness the innovative solutions the sport embraces in the years ahead. These efforts ensure that fans can enjoy the thrilling performances of drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the race tracks with a reduced environmental impact.

