Which F1 circuits' contracts are expiring in the near future?

Every year, the F1 circus roams around the world and races on some of the fastest and most exotic tracks in the world. However, it is not the sport that takes the first step and goes to these countries to race; it is the countries that invite and urge the sport to host a race in them. The track's organization and the country's government pay for the sport to be on the calendar.

Similar to a driver's contract, tracks also have a contract under which they host races each year. While some have a long-term partnership with the sport, others renew their contract on a short-term basis. Shortly, many tracks will run out of contracts with F1, after which they will need to renegotiate a new deal with the sport's seniors to stay on the race calendar.

Here is a list of all the tracks whose contracts will either run out after 2024 or 2025:

Suzuka - 2024

Silverstone - 2024

Spa - 2025

Monza - 2025

Monaco - 2025

Shanghai - 2025

Zandvoort - 2025

Las Vegas - 2025

Imola - 2025

Mexico City - 2025

Suzuka and Silverstone are two circuits that will soon need to spark another deal with the sport to stay on the calendar since their current contracts end in 2025.

In 2025, loads of new track contracts will be signed since many of them will be running out of their current contracts. Some of the old and iconic circuits whose contracts are about to run include Silverstone, Spa, Monza, and Monaco.

Austrian F1 circuit extends contract till 2030

The Austrian GP will remain on the race calendar for quite some time as the Red Bull Ring and F1 agreed on a new long-term contract until 2030. This extension was announced in July 2023, right after the race itself.

About the contract extension announcement, the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali said:

"I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria. The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible, and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030."

The Red Bull Ring circuit joins other long-term tracks on the F1 calendar like Bahrain, Jeddah, Albert Park, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and more.