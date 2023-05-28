Which F1 driver won the Monaco Grand Prix's fastest lap?

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton just missed out on a surprise podium in a fascinating and intriguing Monaco Grand Prix this weekend. But he was able to take an extra point for his efforts as he bagged the fastest lap of the race on his way to finishing fourth.

The seven-time world champion had an interesting outing in the streets of the principality like most of the drivers as he started the race from P5.

In the initial laps of the race, he was unable to make any headway in the race and was under pressure from home hero Charles Leclerc.

But after the first round of pit stops, he successfully avoided being overcut by the Ferrari driver who was on the harder tires. But in a hectic and chaotic rain-filled middle part, he was able to get past Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard slid into the barriers. In the end, he challenged Esteban Ocon for the podium but just didn't make enough headway and was perilous to Frenchman's defense.

"It was a super weekend from everyone at the team" - Alpine driver on his Monaco Grand Prix podium

Esteban Ocon became the first French driver to step on the Monaco Grand Prix podium since Oliver Panis' win in 1996.

In his post-race interview, the Alpine was overjoyed with his podium at the Monaco Grand Prix and said:

"We've done it! It was a super weekend for everyone at the team, from the first day on the simulator to the practice sessions. We improved the car from beginning to end and we didn't put a wrong foot. Even when we put the Inters on it was the perfect lap to do so. I'm just enjoying the moment now. It's been a while since I've been up on the podium and I hope this is the first of many."

It was the third podium of Ocon's career, who had previously stood on the top step in Hungary and a second place in Sakhir in 2020.

He had previously displayed a similar defensive masterclass against Hamilton in Suzuka last season to deny him P4.

