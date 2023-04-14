Which sunglasses does Lewis Hamilton wear? Mercedes driver's F1 outfit explored

The F1 paddock doubles up as a fashion show right before the start of a race weekend, and leading this entire pack is usually Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion is known for his exquisite sense of fashion and attracts everyone's attention while walking down to his team's garage.

Alongside his attire, Hamilton's choice of accessories is iconic as well. His shades, in particular, are frequently remarkable and complement his outfit perfectly. But what kind of sunglasses does Lewis Hamilton wear?

According to All About Vision, there isn't just one brand that Hamilton has been seen in, but a variety of them.

List of sunglasses brands that Lewis Hamilton has been seen wearing

Here is a list of the top brands of shades that Lewis Hamilton has been spotted in:

Police Louis Vuitton Thom Browne Mulberry Hugo Boss Persol Illesteva Tom Ford PRADA DITA

Some of these brands, like Police, have special edition shades made exclusively for Hamilton. The special edition sunglasses, made in collaboration with the F1 driver, were debuted by Hamilton in 2019.

Despite his vibrant looks on the paddock, Lewis Hamilton has struggled on the track lately. Last season's challenger, the W13, was a disappointment for the Briton in terms of drivability and performance. Although the team has progressed in terms of drivability, the performance is yet to be worked on.

The 2023 challenger, the Mercedes W14, is reportedly much easier to drive. But at the same time, the car hasn't proven to be competitive in the first few races of the season. The 38-year-old secured a podium finish at the Australian GP, but there are many elements of the car that need to be worked upon.

Possible design change of the Mercedes concept?

It is expected that the W14 will deviate from its design concept when upgrades are introduced later in the season. The 'zero pod' design strategy has been the subject of criticism since last year, and it is believed that the Silver Arrows will finally abandon that design.

The team is hopeful that with these changes, they will be able to battle Red Bull for wins.

