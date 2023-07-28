Who was Anthoine Hubert? Everything about Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly’s late friend who died in an F2 crash

Anthoine Hubert, a Renault Sport Affiliated Driver, competed for the British team Arden during his racing career. Additionally, he was close friends with some F1 drivers, most notably Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly.

Hubert was a Formula 2 driver who was sadly killed in a high-speed crash during the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix. The tragic crash which took his life was documented in Netflix's docuseries: Drive to Survive.

Hubert was born in 1996. He began his karting days when he was 12 and then moved to F4 and F3 during his teenage years.

The youngster then moved up to GP3 in 2017, which is two levels below Formula One, and went on to win the championship the following year. He also became a Renault Sport Affiliated Driver during his championship-winning 2018 season.

Anthoine Hubert competed for the first time in Formula 2 in the 2019 season after winning the GP3 title in 2018.

During the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix, Hubert ran out into the barrier as the F2 field sped through Eau Rouge. He headed towards the Kemmel Straight, spinning back into the path of Correa, who was thrown into the air by the crash, leaving both cars in parts. Hubert's Arden was split into two and Correa's Sauber Junior was left upside down.

Both drivers were immediately taken to the medical centre. Later, FIA released a statement confirming Hubert's death and Correa being in stable condition, although suffering from spinal injuries and broken legs.

Anthoine Hubert was the first driver to die in a high-speed on-track accident since 2014 when Jules Bianchi sustained injuries due to a high-speed crash in Japan and died a few months later.

Ever since his death, F1 and other close friends of Hubert pay tribute to him every time they race at Spa.

Pierre Gasly organizes a huge tribute in memory of Anthoine Hubert

Pierre Gasly paying tribute to Anthoine Hubert during the Belgian GP weekend

Pierre Gasly was a very close friend of Anthoine Hubert. His death affected him the most and every race weekend at Spa since his death, Gasly is spotted paying tribute to his friend in heaven.

This year Gasly did something different. He, along with Esteban Ocon and other drivers from F2, ran a lap around Spa-Francochamps in memory of Hubert and Dilano van't Hoff. The latter was an F4 driver who died in a multi-car crash in Spa this year.

PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 @PierreGASLY

Thanks to everyone who joined today, had a thought or prayers for Tonio & Dilano. Proud of our sport in moments like today. RIP young champs. Miss you Tonio.Thanks to everyone who joined today, had a thought or prayers for Tonio & Dilano. Proud of our sport in moments like today. RIP young champs. pic.twitter.com/g9FXsjmpQ9 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/g9FXsjmpQ9" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/g9FXsjmpQ9

Everyone who participated in the tribute was given a ‘Racing for Anthoine' shirt. It was indeed a beautiful tribute to the drivers who lost their lives racing.