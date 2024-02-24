Who is Aston Martin kingpin Lawrence Stroll? All you need to know about the $3,600,000,000 businessman

Lawrence Stroll is a Canadian billionaire who owns the Aston Martin F1 team. He is also part-owner and executive chairman of the Aston Martin automotive company. According to Forbes, Lawrence Stroll's current net worth is around $3,600,000,000.

Stroll's life began in Montreal, Canada, in 1959. His father, Leo Strulovitch, was also a businessman who contributed to Canada's fashion landscape. Stroll followed his father's footsteps and brought Ralph Lauren to European markets. From the fortunes he earned through the move, he partnered with Silas Chou and further invested in Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. In 2014, Stroll sold his shares in Tommy Hilfiger, making a massive fortune out of it.

Stroll was always interested in racing. From 2000 to 2022, he owned a circuit in Canada, called the Circuit Mont-Tremblant. However, his involvement in F1 started in 2018, when he created a consortium of investors and bought the Force India F1 team, rebranding it as Racing Point. Lance Stroll, Lawrence's son, joined Racing Point as an F1 driver in 2019.

In 2020, Lawrence Stroll once again led a Yew Tree Investments consortium and invested $250,000,000 in the Aston Martin F1 team, buying a 16.7% stake in it. Racing Point was eventually rebranded to Aston Martin in 2021, and Stroll became the owner and director of the team.

Stroll is working hard to make his team one of the best in the sport and compete with the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren.

Fernando Alonso on how Lawrence Stroll convinced him to join Aston Martin

In an exclusive interview with GQ in 2023, Fernando Alonso reminisced about a meeting he had with Lawrence Stroll and how the latter convinced him to join Aston Martin. The Spaniard recalled how Stroll perfectly laid out the team's vision.

“I spoke with Lawrence about the possibility of joining the team after Sebastian Vettel's [retirement] announcement, and he was very convincing in selling the project and all the new people that were joining,” Alonso said.

After being impressed by the progress of the British team, Alonso decided to join forces.

“In the design office, there were big names coming from different teams. I saw a lot of talent. There was also a new factory being built and coming into place this year, so there was a big project behind this team, and it was happening; it wasn’t just talk. Facts were supporting Lawrence’s words. I thought it was a logical move for me if I wanted to aim for something higher than my previous team. It didn’t take long for us to join forces,” Alonso added.