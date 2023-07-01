Who was Bob Fernley? Everything you need to know about the former Force India team’s deputy boss

Robert Fernley, better known as Bob Fernley, passed away on June 30, 2023, at the age of 70, after a long career focused around Formula 1 and motorsport. In his long-term association with Force India Formula 1 team, he was often referred to as the team's face, serving as their deputy boss, but with bigger responsibilities.

Bob Fernley met Vijay Mallya (founder and owner of the Force Indian F1 team) at a railway station back in the 1980s. At the time, he was running AMCO, and the latter needed an F1 car to race in India. Fernley and Mallya agreed to work together, and he was provided with an Ensign N177 to race in India. Fernley came down to Chennai with him, where Mallya phenomenally won the 1982 Madras Grand Prix.

Bob Fernley was actively involved in motorsports even after Mallya stepped back from racing himself. He ran the Team Ensign, where Jim Crawford won the five-race British Formula 1 World Championship in '82.

Later, when Vijay Mallya had decided to take over Spyker F1 and rebrand it to Force India Formula 1 team in 2008, Fernley's long-term association with F1 initiated. Although he was only the deputy team boss, many regarderd him as the face of the team along with Mallya.

Fernley's IndyCar and FIA association

After Force India was taken under the Racing Point banner by Lawrence Stroll in 2018, he left the team to work for McLaren in their IndyCar project, alongside CEO Zak Brown. However, his contract was not extended further after Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in 2019.

Later in the December of 2020, he was announced the chairman of FIA Single-Seater Commission, replacing Stefano Domenicali, the current CEO of the Liberty Media Group.

F1 CEO and former collegues pay tribute to Bob Fernley

Stefano Domenicali paid his respects to Fernley after learning about his passing, mentioning that he was an important part of Formula 1.

He was quoted as saying by formula1.com:

"I am saddened to hear the news that Bob Fernley has passed away."

"He was such an important part of Formula 1 and his love and passion for the sport will live forever. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

Aston Martin, formerly known as Force India, also put out a message on social media after learning about his passing.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1 Today we sadly learnt of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Bob Fernley.



The thoughts of all of us are with his family and friends at this time.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who raced under the Force India banner and was a close colleague to both Mallya and Fernley, paid his respects.

Ocon said, as per formula1.com:

"Sad to hear about the passing of Bob Fernley today. He was a great person and leader, and I was lucky enough to work and learn from him during my days at Force India. Sending my thoughts and condolences to his family and friends."

