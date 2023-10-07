“Who exactly is he mad at?”: F1 fans unnerved by Lance Stroll’s shocking behavior after being knocked out in Q1 yet again

In a stunning display at the Qatar Grand Prix, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was eliminated in the Q1 qualifying session for the fourth consecutive time. Unfortunately, the Canadian racer managed only the 17th fastest time, a considerable distance behind his teammate Fernando Alonso, who secured an impressive third place on the timesheets.

The frustration was palpable as Stroll's hopes of a better qualifying performance were dashed once again, adding to the string of upsets for the Canadian driver. In a moment captured on camera, Stroll appeared to vent his anger towards a team member, identified as his personal trainer. The intense exchange was followed by what seemed like a push, leaving spectators and fans alike stunned.

The intensity of the emotions raised questions among spectators and the wider F1 community. Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Lance Stroll's display, with one user stating:

"Who exactly is he mad at?"

Another user questioned Stroll's continued presence in the highly competitive sport:

"How has he still got a drive?? Much better than him have been binned."

One fan made a witty remark, comparing Lance Stroll's attitude to that of Kimi Raikkonen:

"Kimi's attitude, Latifi's performance."

Here are a few more reactions from the online community:

Aston Martin F1 have yet to pen an official response to Stroll's questionable behavior.

Frustrated Lance Stroll channels Kimi Raikkonen with blunt responses

The visible frustration surrounding his qualifying performance culminated in a surprising display from Stroll, evoking memories of the enigmatic F1 legend, Kimi Raikkonen.

Lance Stroll's dissatisfaction was glaringly evident as he stepped into the TV pen to fulfill his media obligations. When asked about his emotions following the untimely qualifying exit, he responded with:

"Yeah, s***".

The uncensored outburst bore a striking resemblance to the famously no-nonsense demeanor of Kimi Raikkonen, a legendary F1 figure known for his authenticity and unfiltered approach.

Stroll, in a manner reminiscent of Raikkonen, displayed a reluctance to delve into the intricacies of his struggles. When probed about the specific challenges that he faced, the Canadian appeared visibly nonplussed, shaking his head as he stated:

"I don't know."

When asked about his strategy for the remainder of the weekend, Stroll affirmed:

"Keep driving."

As the F1 season progresses, all eyes will be on Lance Stroll and the Aston Martin team. The spotlight will be on their collective ability to rise above this setback and turn it into a catalyst for improvement.