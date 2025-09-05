Who is Fernando Alonso's girlfriend Melissa Jimenez? All about the Spanish Journalist 

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has been going out with Spanish journalist Melissa Jimenez for some time now, after being spotted with her last year. The two-time F1 world champion made his debut at the pinnacle of motorsport in 2001 and has been racing for over two decades.

However, despite his enigmatic personality and relevance in the sport, the 44-year-old has been successful in keeping his personal life away from the limelight. He was previously married to Raquel del Rosario, the lead singer of the Spanish pop band El Sueño de Morfeo, from 2006 to 2011, and was also engaged to journalist Lara Alvarez in 2015.

Jimenez, on the other hand, also has a successful career as a sports journalist and has been covering F1 for DAZN since 2022 after leaving her role as a commentator in MotoGP in 2015, where she replaced Alvarez. Born in Leige, Belgium, the 38-year-old Spaniard was previously married to soccer player Marc Batra from 2017 to 2022 and shares three kids- two girls and a boy.

Despite her personal relationship with Fernando Alonso, the pair have always kept it professional on the track when Jimenez interviews the F1 legend for the Spanish broadcaster. The duo are frequently spotted arriving in the F1 weekends together in his private jet.

Fernando Alonso reflects on Aston Martin's progress in the 2025 season

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that the AMR25 was much more competitive currently than at the start of the season, which indicated that the upgrades have worked over the last couple of races.

Heading into the 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend, the former Ferrari driver said of the car's performance, and said in the pre-race press conference:

"I think it is a lot better than at the start of the season. I think my first point in the championship came in race eight or race nine. So yeah, at the beginning, we didn’t have a car to be in the top 10 on Sundays. And now it seems that we are able to fight in the midfield and to score points regularly. In the last nine races, I think I’ve been seven times in Q3, in the top 10.

"So definitely there is a very different car now. It is better on the aero platform. We didn’t change much mechanically on the set-up. Yes, we are working a little bit weekend to weekend, but I think aerodynamically the car is a lot more stable, a lot easier to drive, and we can put the laps together."

Fernando Alonso has been the more consistent of the two W and Martin drivers despite being behind in the driver's standings to his teammate, Lance Stroll, by two points after 15 races and three Sprints thus far.

