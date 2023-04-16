Who is George Russell’s girlfriend? All you need to know about the Mercedes driver’s partner

George Russell has been in a relationship with Carmen Montero Mundt for almost the past three years. The duo have been seen together multiple times during race weekends and other events.

Carmen Montero Mundt hails from London and is currently working as an Investors Relations Associate at Ruffer LLP for the past year. Previously, she worked as an intern at the same place and has gained experience through other internships and work as well. She also has a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Westminster, England.

George Russell revealed his and Carmner's relationship during the 2020 Tuscan GP, however, it is believed that the two had been together for a couple of months before the race. The couple have not posted much about their relationship since they keep it private, so it is hard to find out the exact time since when they both have been together.

However, both of them have been seen together in their usual lives and sometimes on social media posts, but most commonly during Formula 1 race weekends.

Could George Russell be winning races later in the 2023 season?

George Russell entered Formula 1 as a Williams driver, however, his impressive performance in the 2021 season earned him a place in Mercedes, driving along 7-time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton. Since the team was extremely competitive, it was a great opportunity for the Briton.

However, the 2022 season saw a change in regulations, and so did the team's performance. It was hard for the team to compete for victories, however, Russell's first victory came in Brazil. The 2023 season was expected to bring back the car's performance, however, the W14 failed to perform as well as it was supposed to.

There has been speculation about a change in the car's design concept later in the season, which is thought to bring out the car's performance. George Russell earlier mentioned that with the new spec of the W14, he is expecting to battle with Red Bull, who are currently the benchmark of performance, and ultimately, to win races.

It would be interesting to see the team battle for the top. As of now, the standings see them at third, behind Aston Martin, which has developed surprisingly well over the course of the winter break.

