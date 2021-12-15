Who is Jos Verstappen?

Jos Verstappen has been regularly seen in the Red Bull garage throughout the season, but for the uninitiated, here is some information about who he is and his role in Red Bull, and in F1 per se.

Johannes Franciscus "Jos" Verstappen is the father of 2021 world champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen Sr. is best known for having starred alongside F1 legend Michael Schumacher. The duo raced for the English racing team Benetton F1 in 1994, who gained popularity as catalysts for Schumacher's illustrious career.

Jos participated in 107 Grands Prix in a career that lasted nearly ten years. He achieved two podiums and scored a total of 17 championship points, which, when compared to today's scoring system, would be 117 points.

During his time at Benetton, Jos became infamous for his pit lane incident which saw his car completely set ablaze during a pitstop refuel. In those days, until 2010, teams were allowed to refuel cars during pitstops. Watch the dramatic clip below:

The senior Dutchman has unfortunately gained a reputation for making absurd comments about Max's rivals. His most absurd allegation was that he saw Lewis Hamilton's personal trainer, Angela Cullen, press something into his hand as the Briton got into his car before the Brazilian Grand Prix. This mysterious element apparently aided Hamilton in his fight against Max Verstappen, he said.

Controversies aside, Jos retired from the sport in 2003 and has since been a strong mentor for his son Max Verstappen, who won his maiden world championship title on Sunday.

Jos Verstappen second most successful Dutch driver

Although having starred alongside Michael Schumacher, Jos Verstappen is still only the second most successful Dutch driver in the sport, with his son Max taking first place.

Jos Verstappen managed to achieve only two podiums in this decade-long career while his son Max has won ten races this season, dwarfing the senior Dutchman's accomplishments.

Max Verstappen won his maiden world championship in the sport on Sunday, narrowly defeating rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the race. However, even before winning the title, Max was the most successful Dutch driver in the sport in comparison to his father.

