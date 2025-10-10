Who is Kalle Rovanpera? All about the "Max Verstappen of WRC" kicking off a campaign on the road to F1

Kalle Rovanpera, often regarded as the "Max Verstappen of WRC," announced his decision to retire from rallying and move on to single-seater open-wheel racing. He is set to join the Super Formula, attempting to move to Formula 2 in the future and ultimately, the pinnacle of motorsports, F1.

Ad

Rovanpera is a generational talent. Son of former rally driver Harri Rovanpera, Kalle had a clear vision for his career, starting with racing at an early age. His excellence in the junior series earned him a seat in the World Rally Championship in 2020 with Toyota Gazoo Racing. He was only 19 at the time.

He managed to score a podium that year itself, becoming the youngest podium sitter of the series, and competed at the sport's top level. His first championship victory came in the 2022 season with TGR, with six total wins in the season. His second consecutive championship win followed this in 2023.

Ad

Trending

He is still an extremely competitive driver in the series. Although he only ran the 2024 season partially, he is currently in third place in the championship this season, with two wins under his belt. However, his decision to move to single-seater racing was rather unprecedented.

Why did Kalle Rovanpera decide to move to single-seater racing?

Kalle Rovanpera in Chile, 2024 (Getty Images)

As mentioned, Kalle Rovanpera is often regarded as the "Max Verstappen of WRC," owing to his early success in the sport. While most drivers wait years to gain experience and then step into the dangerous territory of rallying, Rovanpera managed to showcase his talent at a very young age.

Ad

Now that he has claimed two WRC titles, he feels that it was about time to move on and look into a different motorsport.

"This decision has not been an easy one, but itʼs one that I have been thinking about for a while," Rovanpera said. "Having already achieved so much in rallying at this age, I started to think about what other possibilities I might have and what other challenges I would like to take on. It has been a tough decision, but it feels like the right one to pursue my next dreams and challenges."

While this would be an interesting challenge for Kalle Rovanpera, switching from rallying to track racing could be a demanding task. However, he has a bit of experience under his belt. As mentioned, he only partly competed in WRC's 2024 season, and on the other hand, he was racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux, where he won three races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More