"Who knows where his head is right now" - Mark Webber on Lewis Hamilton after F1 championship loss to Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton might just give thought to retirement after the way the title played out in Abu Dhabi, according to former F1 driver Mark Webber. The Channel 4 TV pundit felt that Hamilton seemed uncertain about his future, according to the tone resonating with his post-race quotes.

Speaking to Channel 4, the former Red Bull F1 driver described his analogy of Lewis Hamilton’s mindset after the race and said:

“What was interesting though, I remember hearing Roger Federer at the Australian Open one year saying borderline ‘I might see you next year.' There was a little bit… Lewis on the end of his quote said ‘we’ll see about next year. So who knows where his head is right now.”

Formula 1 @F1



"But I'm so proud of my own team and we gave it absolutely everything. I've felt great in the car the last couple of months. We'll see what happens next year"



🇦🇪 LEWIS: "Firstly, big congratulations to Max and to his team."But I'm so proud of my own team and we gave it absolutely everything. I've felt great in the car the last couple of months. We'll see what happens next year" #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 LEWIS: "Firstly, big congratulations to Max and to his team."But I'm so proud of my own team and we gave it absolutely everything. I've felt great in the car the last couple of months. We'll see what happens next year"#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/1X6h4nl0fQ

According to the Australian, Hamilton might be contemplating his career after facing a loss on an unlucky last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Although the Briton was not available to any press after the race due to Mercedes protests, there has been speculation about his mood after the race.

In theory, according to Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes, he will stay with the team for another two years, until 2023. However, the controversial end to the race and his 2021 title campaign has led many to debate and speculate whether the Briton will seriously contemplate his future in the sport.

Mark Webber suggests Lewis Hamilton will come back much stronger in 2022

While Webber contemplated Lewis Hamilton’s future, he also suggested that the British champion would return much stronger in 2022. Although Mercedes currently intends to protest the race outcome that affected the driver’s title, Webber predicts it will be a Red Bull F1 versus Mercedes duel again next year.

Speaking to Channel 4, Webber described Hamilton’s resurgence next year and said:

“I still think it will be Mercedes and Red Bull, by the way [on top in 2022]. Hamilton, no question about it, he will be in for a big chance of going again next year.”

Also Read Article Continues below

By the end of the day, a large number of F1 fans and paddock personnel had empathized with Lewis Hamilton being robbed of his title after the race. However, a larger question looms over the regulatory body of the sport who have come under scrutiny for the management of the race, not just in Abu Dhabi but even in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Edited by Anurag C