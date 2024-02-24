Who is Lawrence Stroll’s wife Raquel Stroll? Everything about the Aston Martin boss’ partner

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll is one of the most powerful people in F1 currently since taking the helm of the Silverstone-based team in the middle of 2018.

Stroll, a billionaire, has been involved in the fashion world over the past three decades and has been influential in bringing Ralph Lauren to European markets. He also partnered with Silas Chou and invested in Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. As per Forbes, the Canadian boasts a net worth of over $3.6 billion. He entered F1 to help his son and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll become world champion.

The businessman has been married twice and has two kids, Lance and Chloe, with his first wife Claire Anne Stroll. In December 2020, he went on to marry a Brazilian model Raquel Diniz on the Caribbean Island of Mustique after separating from his first wife.

According to Sportslulu, Diniz was born in 1986 and is a fashion designer and a former swimsuit model by profession. After initially uprising a modeling career, she moved to Italy at age 19 to pursue design and later graduated from the highly coveted Istituto Maragoni fashion school. Her work was highlighted after she designed a green velvet gown for Anne-Marie Curtis, a fashion veteran and the editor-in-chief of British ELLE.

She was previously married to financier Giovanni Scholamiero, whom she has a son with, but they ended their marriage in 2019. Raquel Stroll is often spotted in the F1 paddock cheering Lance Stroll during the races with her husband. The Brazilian is pretty active on social media as well but due to the Aston Martin team owner's private nature, there are no pictures of the couple together.

Fernando Alonso analyzes Aston Martin's performance after the pre-season testing

Fernando Alonso stated that the AMR24 was a 'step up' from the previous year's car after an error-free pre-season testing in Bahrain.

As per RacingNews365, the Aston Martin driver said:

“The car is a step forward, the car feels better. [There is] more performance, so we’re happy with the data and happy with the feeling. I think everyone made a step forward this year, we see the concepts of the car and the ideas are more of the same for everybody. So I think it’s going to be tight and very intense.”

While also addressing the gap to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, Alonso added (via Autosport):

“I don't have a crystal ball to know what the others are doing. I think Max is the world champion and Red Bull is dominating the sport. Also, the concept that they presented this year, it's also a surprise.

“At the moment, we just have to watch them and see how they perform. I think 19 drivers in the paddock now will think that [they] will not win the championship. It happens 99% of the time in your career. This is a brutal sport.”