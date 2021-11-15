×
Who leads the F1 championship after Brazil Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton in the F1 drivers&#039; championship. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
Modified Nov 15, 2021 09:46 AM IST
After the Brazil Grand Prix, Max Verstappen still leads the drivers’ championship, albeit by a smaller margin than before, while Mercedes sit atop the constructors’ standings. With a total of 332.5 points to his name, Verstappen's 21-point lead over Hamilton was whittled down to 14 after the latter won the race at Interlagos to accumulate a total of 318.5 points.

Valtteri Bottas trails the title-contending duo in third place with 203 points. However, the Finn is now mathematically out of contention for the drivers’ title as he trails his team-mate Hamilton by 115.5 points and Verstappen by 129.5.

UPDATED DRIVER STANDINGS:Three races to go14 points in itWhat a seasonWhat a title race #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/SexlILlbpZ

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has a total of 178 points in fourth place and in position to challenge for third in the drivers’ championship. The points gap between him and Bottas is 25, which could swing either way over the next three races. However, the Mexican will also have to fend off Lando Norris, who is just 27 points behind him in fifth place.

The full classification for the drivers' championship post the Brazil Grand Prix weekend is as follows:

POS

DRIVER

NATIONALITY

CAR

PTS

1

Max Verstappen

NED

RED BULL RACING HONDA

332.5

2

Lewis Hamilton

GBR

MERCEDES

318.5

3

Valtteri Bottas

FIN

MERCEDES

203

4

Sergio Perez

MEX

RED BULL RACING HONDA

178

5

Lando Norris

GBR

MCLAREN MERCEDES

151

6

Charles Leclerc

MON

FERRARI

148

7

Carlos Sainz

ESP

FERRARI

139.5

8

Daniel Ricciardo

AUS

MCLAREN MERCEDES

105

9

Pierre Gasly

FRA

ALPHATAURI HONDA

92

10

Fernando Alonso

ESP

ALPINE RENAULT

62

11

Esteban Ocon

FRA

ALPINE RENAULT

50

12

Sebastian Vettel

GER

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

42

13

Lance Stroll

CAN

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

26

14

Yuki Tsunoda

JPN

ALPHATAURI HONDA

20

15

George Russell

GBR

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

16

16

Kimi Räikkönen

FIN

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

10

17

Nicholas Latifi

CAN

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

7

18

Antonio Giovinazzi

ITA

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1

19

Mick Schumacher

GER

HAAS FERRARI

0

20

Robert Kubica

POL

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

0

21

Nikita Mazepin

RAF

HAAS FERRARI

0

Mercedes extend lead over Red Bull in F1 constructors' standings after Brazil Grand Prix

Mercedes lead the F1 Constructor&#039;s championship afer the Brazil Grand Prix (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images).
In the constructor’s championship, Mercedes lead with a total of 521.5 points, followed by Red Bull with 510.5. The Silver Arrows extended their lead from a single point after the sprint race to 11 after the Brazil Grand Prix main race.

Ferrari, who currently sit third, extended their lead over McLaren by 31 points following the Brazil Grand Prix. The Maranello outfit has a total of 287.5 points to their name while the Woking squad have 256.

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS 🧑‍🔧So tight at the top Ferrari consolidate lead over McLaren in battle for P3Alpine and AlphaTauri 👀Three races left to come!#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/CkbYN0zvmu

Alpine F1 are tied with Alpha Tauri in the fight for fifth place in the constructors’ standings, with each having 112 points. The French outfit had a double points finish in the Brazil Grand Prix while the Faenza-based squad saw both their drivers finish outside the top 10.

The closely-contested battles in the drivers' and constructors' standings look set to be spiced up even further over the next two races, with two brand new tracks making their debuts in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The full classification for the F1 constructor's championship after the Brazil Grand Prix is as follows:

POS

TEAM

PTS

1

MERCEDES

521.5

2

RED BULL RACING HONDA

510.5

3

FERRARI

287.5

4

MCLAREN MERCEDES

256

5

ALPINE RENAULT

112

6

ALPHATAURI HONDA

112

7

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

68

8

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

23

9

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

11

10

HAAS FERRARI

0

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
