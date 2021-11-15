Who leads the F1 championship after Brazil Grand Prix?

After the Brazil Grand Prix, Max Verstappen still leads the drivers’ championship, albeit by a smaller margin than before, while Mercedes sit atop the constructors’ standings. With a total of 332.5 points to his name, Verstappen's 21-point lead over Hamilton was whittled down to 14 after the latter won the race at Interlagos to accumulate a total of 318.5 points.

Valtteri Bottas trails the title-contending duo in third place with 203 points. However, the Finn is now mathematically out of contention for the drivers’ title as he trails his team-mate Hamilton by 115.5 points and Verstappen by 129.5.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has a total of 178 points in fourth place and in position to challenge for third in the drivers’ championship. The points gap between him and Bottas is 25, which could swing either way over the next three races. However, the Mexican will also have to fend off Lando Norris, who is just 27 points behind him in fifth place.

The full classification for the drivers' championship post the Brazil Grand Prix weekend is as follows:

Mercedes extend lead over Red Bull in F1 constructors' standings after Brazil Grand Prix

Mercedes lead the F1 Constructor's championship afer the Brazil Grand Prix (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images).

In the constructor’s championship, Mercedes lead with a total of 521.5 points, followed by Red Bull with 510.5. The Silver Arrows extended their lead from a single point after the sprint race to 11 after the Brazil Grand Prix main race.

Ferrari, who currently sit third, extended their lead over McLaren by 31 points following the Brazil Grand Prix. The Maranello outfit has a total of 287.5 points to their name while the Woking squad have 256.

Alpine F1 are tied with Alpha Tauri in the fight for fifth place in the constructors’ standings, with each having 112 points. The French outfit had a double points finish in the Brazil Grand Prix while the Faenza-based squad saw both their drivers finish outside the top 10.

The closely-contested battles in the drivers' and constructors' standings look set to be spiced up even further over the next two races, with two brand new tracks making their debuts in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The full classification for the F1 constructor's championship after the Brazil Grand Prix is as follows:

POS TEAM PTS 1 MERCEDES 521.5 2 RED BULL RACING HONDA 510.5 3 FERRARI 287.5 4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 256 5 ALPINE RENAULT 112 6 ALPHATAURI HONDA 112 7 ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 68 8 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 23 9 ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 11 10 HAAS FERRARI 0

