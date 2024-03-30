Who is Max Verstappen’s close mechanic Lee Stevenson? All about the departed Red Bull employee

Max Verstappen's chief mechanic Lee Stevenson announced his departure from the team ahead of the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Stevenson was involved in Formula 1 since 2000 when he joined Jordan Grand Prix as their mechanic. Gaining five years' experience from the team, he moved to the then newly formed Red Bull Racing in 2006, working on their second F1 challenger, the RB2.

He pursued advanced GNVQ and Race Mechanics from Rycotewood College, post which he gained his first experience in racing. His impeccable time with Red Bull through their two phases of domination has left an amazing mark on his portfolio.

Speaking on Instagram, Stevenson revealed that he never believed that the team would achieve success in this form. He said (via PlanetF1):

“It’s been an amazing 18 years and all the things that I’ve managed to achieve here with the team, it’s just been absolutely incredible. Working on the first car, the RB2, all the way through to the RB16B and obviously the RB19. It has been an incredible journey. I just want to say thanks to everyone here. It’s been an amazing time that I’ve had here."

He further said:

“In 2006, when I started, I never thought we’d win races, get poles, or win championships, but we’ve managed to do all of that and it’s just been amazing."

Lee Stevenson was the number one mechanic in Red Bull when Max Verstappen joined the team in 2016. He was then promoted to chief mechanic in the 2023 season.

Key Max Verstappen confidante departs Red Bull after 18 years

Stevenson was a part of Red Bull since the past 18 years and was an integral part of the team's success in the sport. He moved to the Milton Keynes outfit back in 2006. The first car he worked on was the RB2 and continued to be involved with the team. He was alongside Max Verstappen through all his 56 victory triumphs so far in the sport.

Speaking on Instagram, Stevenson revealed that he was moving to another team "on the other end of the pitlane" in Japan. So far, his new team has not been revealed. Stevenson said:

"On to the next chapter. That chapter starts on Monday when I fly to Japan, and start work with my new team at the other end of the pit lane. It’s gonna be a massive challenge, but it’s one that I’m ready for!"

His final day with the team was the 28th of March, making the F1 Australian GP his final race. This was also the first Grand Prix in two seasons where Max Verstappen retired owing to mechanical issues.